Zendure , a fast-growing EnergyTech company, is set to launch the new AB1000S and AB2000S battery packs. These innovative batteries feature an Aerosol Fire Suppression System to prevent fires, enhancing safety as part of the SolarFlow product line. The 'S' in their names stands for 'Safety'.

Innovative Safety and Storage with AB1000S/AB2000S Batteries

Zendure_Unveils_Next_Generation_AB1000S_AB2000S_Batteries_with_Enhanced_Safety_Features

The brand new AB1000S/AB2000S are part of Zendure's SolarFlow product line and store the solar energy generated by balcony power plants. They have a storage capacity of 960 Wh (AB1000S) and 1,920 Wh (AB2000S). Up to four batteries can be connected together for a maximum storage capacity of 7,680 Wh, whereby AB1000S and AB2000S are compatible with each other.

The AB1000S/AB2000S batteries incorporate an intelligent aerosol fire suppression system. In the event of a fire, the aerosol fire suppression system detects overheating or technical defects like short circuits and automatically extinguishes the fire. Triggered at 1600C to 1800C, the solid aerosol agent turns to gas, releasing particles that contain the fire without harmful vapors.

Advanced Safety and Performance with SolarFlow Technology

Thanks to the anti-thermal-runaway technology, the SolarFlow system ensures that the AB1000S/AB2000S maintain optimal temperatures during operation, effectively preventing overheating incidents. Additionally, the system features an advanced PACK-level balancing algorithm that prioritizes charging for low-capacity battery cells, preventing over-discharge and overcharging. This ensures balanced charge-discharge cycles across all cells and significantly extends battery lifespan.

AB1000S and AB2000S also feature Battery Management System (BMS) that continuously monitors and optimizes battery performance. This intelligent system ensures safe and stable operation by protecting against potential issues such as overheating, overcurrent, short circuits, overvoltage, and overloading.

Key

features of AB1000S/AB2000S at a glance:



The first solar storage batteries with built-in aerosol fire suppression

Intelligent Anti-Thermal-Runaway Tech prevents overheating incidents

PACK-level balancing algorithm prioritizes low-capacity cell charging, preventing over-discharge and overcharging

Advanced Battery Management System(BMS) The innovative battery self-heating technology enables charging capability at -20°C in winter

About Zendure

Founded in 2017, Zendure is one of the fastest growing EnergyTech companies based in the technology centres of Silicon Valley, USA, the Greater Bay Area in China, Japan, and Germany. Zendure's mission is to deliver reliable and affordable clean energy to homes by advancing the latest energy technology. Its revolutionary SolarFlow balcony energy storage system transforms sunlight into a safe, reliable and resilient energy source for everyday living.

