Tekletics Launches 'Your Shore' Initiative with Dept. of Labor and ASU to Boost IT Job Growth in the U.S.A.

PHOENIX, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Tekletics, a leading innovator in IT software delivery solutions, has announced the official launch of its groundbreaking 'Your Shore' initiative in collaboration with the U.S. Department of and Arizona State University (ASU)/AZNext. This pioneering program has provided significant jobs over the past three years and aims to further revitalize the IT job market in the United States by educating and empowering underserved talent, while providing competitive offshore rates and expert leadership from Subject Matter Experts (SMEs).

The 'Your Shore' initiative is designed to tackle the critical challenges faced by the IT sector, such as talent shortages and the need for cost-effective solutions. By focusing on underrepresented communities, the program seeks to create a new wave of skilled IT professionals, poised to fill thousands of new jobs across the country.

"Our 'Your Shore' initiative is more than just a software delivery model; it's a movement to transform the IT landscape in the U.S.A.," said Doug King, EVP of Tekletics. "By partnering with the Department of Labor and ASU, we're ensuring that underserved talent has access to top-notch education and resources, allowing them to compete on a global scale while keeping jobs here at home. This initiative not only addresses the immediate needs of the IT industry but also sets the stage for sustainable growth and building communities, one job at a time."

The program's curriculum, developed in partnership with ASU's esteemed faculty, covers a broad range of IT disciplines, from general software development to data and cloud to AI to cybersecurity and more. It is an agnostic software delivery and training platform. Individuals benefit from hands-on training, mentorship from industry experts, and job placement assistance. This innovative model ensures they are well-equipped to meet the demands of today's fast-paced tech environment. With Tekletics' 'Your Shore' talent, clients enjoy competitive "offshore rates" while knowing they are positively impacting local communities and lives.

"Arizona and Greater Phoenix Economic Council (GPEC) are proud to support Tekletics' 'Your Shore' initiative, which aligns with our commitment to economic development and workforce innovation," said Chris Camacho, CEO & President, GPEC. "This program not only strengthens our local economy by creating high-quality jobs but also showcases Arizona as a leader in tech education and job creation. We look forward to seeing the positive impact this initiative will have on our community and the broader IT sector."

As a ServiceNow certified trainer and implementer, Tekletics brings an added layer of expertise and reliability to the 'Your Shore' initiative, ensuring that individuals receive training on some of the most advanced and widely-used IT service management platforms available today. This certification underscores Tekletics' commitment to excellence and its ability to deliver high-quality IT solutions that meet industry standards.

Tekletics, the Department of Labor, and ASU/AZNext are united in their vision to empower underserved talent and ensure the U.S. remains a competitive force in the global IT industry...it's 'Your Shore.'

For more information about the 'Your Shore' initiative and how to participate, visit or contact Doug King – [email protected] .

Media contact: Sheila Stewart – [email protected] or 480-414-9922 cell.

Tekletics is a leading provider of innovative IT software delivery solutions, dedicated to transforming the technology landscape through cutting-edge programs and initiatives. Founded with a mission to bridge the skills gap and empower underserved talent, Tekletics collaborates with educational institutions, government agencies, and industry leaders to create sustainable job opportunities and foster economic growth. Our flagship 'Your Shore' initiative exemplifies our commitment to offering competitive, locally sourced IT expertise, while promoting diversity and inclusion within the tech sector.

Tekletics: Disrupting traditional IT Consulting by Educating, Empowering and Inspiring a new American IT generation at Offshore Rates. It's 'Your Shore' now.

SOURCE Tekletics