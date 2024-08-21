Lexisnexis Risk Solutions Earns Silver Medal In Datos Insights' 2024 Fraud Impact Awards

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) ATLANTA, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LexisNexis® Risk Solutions has been recognized as the Silver Medalist in the Fraud Impact Award for Best Digital Identity Verification solution in the Datos Insights' 2024 Fraud Impact Awards. This accolade underscores the company's commitment to excellence and innovation in fraud detection and identity verification.

The Datos Insights Fraud Impact Awards are highly competitive, attracting strong submissions across various categories. The judging panel commended LexisNexis Risk Solutions for its outstanding performance in a particularly challenging category. Unlike previous years, since the margin between top performers was so close, this year's awards acknowledged not only the top winner but also the second-place finisher.

LexisNexis Risk Solutions was honored in this category for LexisNexis® ThreatMetrix® , which offers advanced digital identity verification capabilities which leverage sophisticated analytics to combat fraud effectively. This recognition highlights how ThreatMetrix® enhances security and streamlines processes for businesses dealing with digital identity verification challenges.

"ThreatMetrix represents a significant advancement in the fight against digital fraud,"

said Jim Mortensen, strategic advisor at Datos Insights . "By leveraging an extensive global data network and advanced analytics, LexisNexis Risk Solutions has created a capability that not only enhances fraud detection but also improves the customer experience. As digital transactions continue to grow, solutions like this will be crucial in maintaining trust and security in the digital ecosystem."

"We are thrilled to be named the Silver Medalist by Datos Insights in such a competitive category," said Kimberly Sutherland, vice president of fraud and identity at LexisNexis Risk Solutions. "This award is a testament to our continuous efforts to innovate and improve our fraud detection solutions. Our team remains dedicated to providing industry-leading tools that help our customers mitigate risk and enhance their security measures."

