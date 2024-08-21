(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SINGAPORE, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OKX , a leading Web3 company, has issued updates for August 21, 2024.



OKX Wallet to Host X Space on the Convergence of DePIN and AI

OKX Wallet is excited to announce an upcoming X Space focused on the intersection of Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN) and Artificial Intelligence (AI). The event will take place on August 21, 2024, at 3 PM UTC.



Key Details:

Date: August 21, 2024

Time: 3 PM UTC

Platform: X (formerly Twitter) Spaces

Link:

The X Space will feature discussions with industry leaders, including representatives from @getgrass_io, @jambotechnology and @CyberChargeWeb3. Participants will explore the potential synergies between DePIN and AI technologies and their impact on the future of decentralized networks.

To learn more, visit OKX's Support Center .

