China Amino Acids E-News Service

Several listed companies have released their financial performance reports for 2023. For the reporting period ended 31 Dec., 2023:

Star Lake Bioscience's amino acid products delivered a growth in sales volume, but showed declines in operating revenue and gross profit margin due to the drop in the unit price of these products.

Wuxi Jinghai's operating revenue grew, but net profit dipped. It has an amino acid project under construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2024.

Lotus Health's sales volume of and operating revenue from amino acid flavourings (such as gourmet powder MSG) both went up.

Project Developments



The Stage I of Phase II of NHU Amino Acid's 250,000 t/a methionine project passed EP acceptance check.

The EI report of Dongxiao Biotech's 'reconstruction project for high-quality amino acids' has been accepted by local authority. The company plans to introduce production capacity for L-Lysine sulphate.

ZY Biochem's 'technical renovation project for the optimisation of production process in amino acid derivatives lines' passed EP acceptance check. As a result, the number of its amino acid derivatives products has been increased to 26.

The EI report of Changxing Pharma's 'DHA and amino acid products project' has been accepted by local authority. The company intends to add the production capacities for alanine, L-Serine, phosphatidylserine, etc. The EI report of Zhenyuan Share's 'aggregation and upgrading project for APIs' received approval. The project involves the construction of capacity for S-(5'-Adenosyl)-L-methionine p-toluenesulfonate salt, S-Adenosylmethionine-1,4-butanedisulfonate, etc.

Governmental Direction



MARA's Bureau of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Services, along with CFIA, revealed China's feed production situation in April 2024. ChPC started the third public consultation period for the draft of national pharmaceutical excipient standard for arginine hydrochloride.

Price

The price of threonine fell in May due to weak demand.

Import and Export

In the period from Jan. to April of 2024, China's methionine import volume slipped by 17.28% YoY, while export volume climbed up by 130.87% YoY. The unit prices of both imports and exports of methionine rose steadily month by month in this period.

Key Topics Covered: Sample for 1 Month



Headline

Editor's Note

Governmental Direction

Draft of new industry standard for ?-Alanine unveiled

9 feed imports registered; ChPC seeking views on histidine hydrochloride standard

Market Analysis

Jilin Meihua's new 600,000 t/a lysine project scheduled to start construction in July

Bluestar Adisseo's proposal for private placement approved by SASAC

Company Dynamics

Shouguang Golden Corn proposes new 200,000 t/a lysine project

Bayannur Huaheng to initiate new project for valine, leucine, isoleucine, and tryptophan

Shelile Pharma's capacities for DL-Aspartic acid and others become operational

Phase I of Grand Hoyo's industry construction project passes EP acceptance check

Price Update

The prices of major amino acid varieties in China, June 2024

Methionine prices fall in June

Import and Export

Import and export data of five amino acid varieties in China, May 2024

Lysine ester and salt export volume in May grows YoY, but declines marginally MoM

News in Brief

Zhuhai Readline finishes EP acceptance check on production base project

NHU Amino Acid to expand methionine capacity

Chuzhou Huarui's 6,000 t/a Alanine capacity becomes serviceable

More details of Cocodala Jinhai's corn deep processing project revealed

Info disclosure of Jinghong Biotech's arginine, tryptophan, and histidine project

Hebei Yuwei starts producing GABA and citrulline

Eppen Biotech's maintenance plan in July

Heilongjiang Nuopu's high-end amino acid project starts construction

Anhui GSH to introduce capacity for two methionine-related products Phase II of Hebei Aibaodi's feed additive expansion project gains EP acceptance

Companies Featured



Jilin Meihua Amino Acid Co., Ltd.

Bluestar Adisseo Co., Ltd.

Shouguang Golden Corn Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Bayannur Huaheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd. Shandong Lukang Shelile Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

