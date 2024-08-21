(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Vietnam Basa Fish Export Research Report 2024-2033" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Vietnam's Basa fish export has developed rapidly in recent years. The primary reasons are Vietnam's abundant aquatic resources and well-established processing facilities, leading to high production and cost-effectiveness, giving its products a strong competitive edge in international markets. The Vietnamese government supports the aquaculture industry, enhances processing technology, and improves infrastructure, promoting fish product export growth. Vietnamese Basa fish products are trusted by international buyers for their high quality and stable supply, with major export markets including the United States, the European Union, and Japan.

Due to favorable geographical conditions, advanced farming technology, and low costs, Vietnam has become the world's largest production and export base for Basa fish. Vietnamese Basa fish farming and processing technology have high competitiveness in international markets. The industry continually expands its global market share by improving production efficiency and processing technology.

Vietnam had about 5,700 hectares of Basa fish farming area in 2023, with an annual output of 1.6 million tons. The total export value of Vietnamese Basa fish reached US$ 1.78 billion in 2023. In 2024, the demand for Vietnamese Basa fish products in the export market is even stronger, with over 83,000 tons of Basa fish exported in May 2024 alone, a 46% increase, breaking the monthly export record since May 2022.

The Basa fish output in Vietnam is expected to reach 1.7 million tons in 2024, a 2.8% increase from 2023, with an export value potentially reaching US$ 2 billion. Data indicates that from January to May 2024, the cumulative export value of Vietnamese Basa fish products exceeded US$ 700 million. From 2021 to 2024, the primary export destinations for Vietnamese Basa fish included the United States, China, and Brazil. Major companies importing this product from Vietnam include CoastT Beacon, B & D Seafoods, and Octogone (Guangdong) Food Co. Many international seafood distributors have subsidiaries in Vietnam. Major exporters of Basa fish in Vietnam include VINH Hoan Corp, Bien Dong Seafood Co. and Cong TY Co Phan.

Overall, due to numerous free trade agreements, the global recovery in seafood demand, and declining shipping costs, there are still opportunities and significant political space for Vietnamese Basa fish exports. With the continuous development of Vietnam's Basa fish production, packaging, freezing technology, and food compliance, global demand for Vietnamese Basa fish will continue to expand. In the coming years, Vietnamese Basa fish exports are expected to maintain a growth trend.

Topics covered:

The Import and Export of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Total Export Volume and Percentage Change of Basa Fish in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Total Export Value and Percentage Change of Basa Fish in Vietnam (January-May 2024)

Average Export Price of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2021-2024)

Top 10 Export Destinations for Vietnam Basa Fish and Their Import Volume

Top 10 Suppliers in the Export Market of Basa Fish in Vietnam and Their Export Volume

Top 10 Buyers in the Export Market of Basa Fish in Vietnam and Their Import Volume

How to Find International Distributors and End Users of Basa Fish in Vietnam

How Foreign Enterprises Enter the Basa Fish Export Market of Vietnam Forecast for the Export of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2024-2033) Key Attributes:



Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 80 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $3.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 6.1% Regions Covered Vietnam



Key Topics Covered:

1 Overview of Vietnam

1.1 Geography of Vietnam

1.2 Economic Condition of Vietnam

1.3 Demographics of Vietnam

1.4 Domestic Market of Vietnam

1.5 Recommendations for Foreign Enterprises Entering the Vietnam Basa Fish Export Market

2 Analysis of Basa Fish Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

2.1 Export Scale of Basa Fish in Vietnam

2.1.1 Export Value of Basa Fish in Vietnam

2.1.2 Export Prices of Basa Fish in Vietnam

2.1.3 Export Volume of Basa Fish in Vietnam

2.1.4 Export Dependency of Basa Fish in Vietnam

2.2 Major Destination for Basa Fish Exports in Vietnam

3 Analysis of Major Destination for Basa Fish Exports in Vietnam (2021-2024)

3.1 United States

3.2 China

3.3 Brazil

3.4 Hong Kong

3.5 Netherlands

3.6 Mexico

4 Analysis of Major Buyer in the Export Market of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2021-2024)

5 Analysis of Major Suppliers in the Export Market of Basa Fish in Vietnam (2021-2024)

6. Monthly Analysis of Basa Fish Exports in Vietnam from 2021 to 2024

6.1 Analysis of Monthly Export Value and Volume

6.2 Forecast of Monthly Average Export Prices

7. Key Factors Affecting Basa Fish Exports in Vietnam

7.1 Policy

7.2 Economic

7.3 Technology

8. Forecast for the Export of Basa Fish in Vietnam, 2024-2033

For more information about this report visit

About is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

Vietnamese Basa Fish Export Market

CONTACT: CONTACT: Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager ... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900