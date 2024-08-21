Result Of The Auction Of 2.25 Per Cent DGB 2033 And 0.10 Per Cent Dgbi 2034
Date
8/21/2024 5:35:21 AM
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Bids, sales, cut-off price, pro rata and yield are presented in the table below:
| ISIN
| Bid mill. DKK (nominal)
| Sale mill.DKK (nominal)
| Cut-off price
| Pro rata
| Yield
| 99 24532 DGB 2.25% 15/11/2033
| 3,950
| 1,550
| 100.51
| 100 %
| 2.19 % p.a.
| 99 24458 DGBi 0.10% 15/11/2034
| 1,935
| 1,100
| 94.95
| 100 %
| 0.61 % p.a.
| Total
| 5,885
| 2,650
|
|
|
Settlement: 23 August 2024
MENAFN21082024004107003653ID1108583635
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.