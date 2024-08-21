Lipella Pharmaceuticals Unveils Advanced Bladder Imaging Technique At ICICJ Conference

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



LP-20 contrast agent designed to diagnose interstitial cystitis and detect bladder cancer

MRI contrast agent, which received support from National Institute of and Digestive and Kidney Diseases 5 th International Consultation on Interstitial Cystitis Japan runs Aug. 21-23 in Kyoto



PITTSBURGH, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lipella Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Nasdaq: LIPO), a clinical-stage biotech company, will highlight clinical data on LP-20, a novel MRI contrast agent designed for diagnosing interstitial cystitis and detecting bladder cancer at the 5th International Consultation on Interstitial Cystitis Japan (ICICJ) in Kyoto, Japan, taking place August 21-23, 2024.

LP-20, which has completed preclinical and proof-of-concept human trials, is administered via catheter into the bladder. It uses advanced MRI technology to identify bladder permeability defects, aiding in the diagnosis of interstitial cystitis and bladder pain syndrome (IC/BPS) and the detection of bladder cancer progression to muscle invasive bladder cancer. Funded, in part by the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases (NIDDK), LP-20 shows promise as a rapid and cost-effective diagnostic solution for these conditions.

Dr. Michael Chancellor, Chief Medical Officer at Lipella, commented,“The use of MRI to measure bladder permeability defects offers a potential breakthrough in diagnosing IC/BPS and bladder cancer. This innovative imaging technique addresses significant unmet needs in urology and could greatly enhance patient care. We look forward to sharing our findings with the international scientific community as we continue to develop needed therapeutics for serious diseases.”

Professor Pradeep Tyagi from the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center added,“LP-20 provides a valuable tool for phenotyping IC/BPS, potentially streamlining patient identification for clinical trials and improving timely access to effective treatments.”

Convening international leaders in the field of interstitial cystitis, the 5th International Consultation on Interstitial Cystitis Japan will feature special lectures and workshops on pelvic pathology, and the proceedings will be published in a special issue of“The International Journal of Urology,” the official English journal of the Japanese Urological Association.

About LP-20

LP-20 is a dual-component MRI contrast agent designed to identify bladder permeability defects. Administered via catheter, it generates detailed MRI images to diagnose IC/BPS and monitor bladder cancer progression. It represents a significant advancement in bladder diagnostics, offering a non-invasive alternative to traditional methods.

About Interstitial Cystitis/Bladder Pain Syndrome (IC/BPS) and Bladder Cancer

IC/BPS is a challenging condition often diagnosed by exclusion. Current diagnostic methods, including cystoscopy, are limited in differentiating IC/BPS from pelvic floor dysfunction. A new diagnostic tool for bladder permeability could expedite diagnosis and reduce patient suffering. Bladder cancer diagnosis, particularly for muscle invasive bladder cancer, traditionally relies on invasive procedures like cystoscopy and biopsy. LP-20 aims to complement existing methods with a non-invasive, early-detection imaging technique.

ABOUT LIPELLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC.

Lipella is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing new drugs by reformulating the active agents in existing generic drugs and optimizing these reformulations for new applications. Additionally, Lipella maintains a therapeutic focus on diseases with significant, unaddressed morbidity and mortality where no approved drug therapy currently exists. Lipella completed its initial public offering in December 2022, trading on Nasdaq under the ticker LIPO. For more information, please visit or LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes certain“forward-looking statements.” All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included in this presentation regarding, among other things, our strategy, future operations, financial position, anticipated dividends, projected costs, prospects, pipeline and opportunities, sources of growth, successful implementation of our proprietary technology, plans and objectives are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as“may,”“will,”“could,”“continue,”“would,”“should,”“potential,”“target,”“goal,”“anticipates,”“intends,”“plans,”“seeks,”“believes,”“estimates,”“predicts,”“expects,”“projects” and similar references to future periods. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations and assumptions regarding future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy, short- and long-term business operations and objectives, and financial needs. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict. Our actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. We caution you, therefore, against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. They are neither statements of historical fact nor guarantees or assurances of future performance. There are risks, uncertainties and other factors, both known and unknown, that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, regional, national or global political, economic, business, competitive, market and regulatory conditions, and other factors. Any forward-looking statement made by us is based upon the reasonable judgment of our management at the time such statement is made and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied upon as, a promise or representation as to the past or future. The Company expressly disclaims any and all liability relating to or resulting from the use of this presentation. In addition, the information contained in this press release is as of the date hereof, and the Company has no obligation to update such information, including in the event that such information becomes inaccurate. You should not construe the contents of this press release as legal, tax and financial advisors as to legal and related matters concerning the matters described herein.

CONTACT

Jonathan Kaufman

Lipella Pharmaceuticals

...

1-412-894-1853

Jeff Ramson

PCG Advisory

...

646.863.6341