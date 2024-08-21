Banijay Group: Weekly Share Transactions

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Press Release Paris – 19 August 2024 Share Transactions Disclosure Banijay Group N.V.1 (894500G73K46H93RF180) declares the following transactions made on its own shares (NL0015000X07) from 12 August to 16 August 2024 in accordance with the authorization given by the shareholder's annual meeting on 23 May 2024.

Trade Date Side Total Daily Volume (Number of Shares) Average Price Amount of Transactions Market Identification Code 2024-08-12 SELL 24 9.050000 217.20 XAMS 2024-08-13 SELL 1 9.050000 9.05 XAMS 2024-08-14 SELL 1214 9.112603 11 062.70 XAMS 2024-08-15 BUY 2 9.150000 18.30 XAMS 2024-08-15 SELL 110 9.250000 1 017.50 XAMS 2024-08-16 SELL 31 9.250000 286.75 XAMS

The disclosure of all share transactions was made publicly available and can be consulted on the company's website ( ) under the section (( Investors )).

Agenda

Q3 2024 results: 7 November 2024

Investor Relations

Caroline Cohen – Phone: +33 1 44 95 23 34 – ...

Press Relations

...

Hugues Boëton – Phone: +33 6 79 99 27 15

Nicolas Grange – Phone: +33 6 29 56 20 19

About Banijay Group

Banijay Group is a global entertainment leader founded by Stéphane Courbit, a 30-year entrepreneur and entertainment industry pioneer. Our mission is to inspire passion by providing audiences with engaging and innovative entertainment experiences. The Group's activities include content production & distribution (through Banijay Entertainment, the largest international independent producer distributor), live experiences (through Banijay Live, a leading player in live experiences) and online sports betting & gaming (through Banijay Gaming, Europe's fastest-growing online sports betting platform). In 2023, Banijay Group recorded revenue and Adjusted EBITDA of €4,318m and €737m respectively.

Banijay Group is listed on Euronext Amsterdam (ISIN: NL0015000X07, Bloomberg: BNJ:NA, Reuters: BNJ.AS).

1 Previously known as FL Entertainment N.V. until 24 May 2024

Attachment

BNJ_Share transactions disclosure_12August-16August2024