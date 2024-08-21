Planda AI Wins Fintech Innovation Prize With Industry-First Technology

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Planda AI wins FinTech Innovation Prize with Industry-First technologyPioneering FinTech Recognized for Breakthrough AI Deployment to Help Financial Services Companies Harness Data to Hyper-Personalise around Customer Financial WellbeingLondon – Planda AI ( ), an early leader in AI-driven profiling and personalization for banks and others, was announced as a winner of the FinTech Scotland Later Life Planning Prize in recognition of its innovative capabilities that help firms safely deploy deep learning and generative AI to support customers financially into later life.The Planda team, comprised of experts in wealth, retail banking, AI, and deep technology, has engineered the early platform to create profiling and hyper-personalization solutions that firms can incorporate quickly and easily.In safely harnessing and deploying a mix of deep learning and Generative AI, Planda believes the industry can transition to the levels of intelligence and personalization expected by customers in 2024. After its first release of the platform, Planda AI has seen strong early engagement from several of the world's most prominent banks, focused on deploying AI for greater personalization."We are passionate about using data to address financial wellbeing through more intelligent and personalized engagement," said Sam Brown, CEO of Planda AI."We recognized early on that there was no shortage of products in the market for customers, yet industry understanding of customers, their behaviors, and feelings towards money is often misunderstood. Democratizing money and financial well-being for the masses relies on the intelligent use of data and engagement. Our team combines 50+ years of experience in foundational AI, deep technology, wealth management, and retail banking, to develop solutions that understand the individual behind the account number. We are delighted to have been recognized for our innovation and commitment to creating value for the industry and its customers."The company continues to develop its platform, including training of its deep learning models and deployment of AI-powered engagement. Planda is backed by key industry angels and advisors.

