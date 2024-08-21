Build4less Expands Sheet Materials Offering To Meet Growing Construction Demand

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) London, United Kingdom – Build4less, a leading supplier of materials, announced today an expansion of its sheet materials product line. The move comes in response to increased demand in the construction and DIY sectors for versatile and high-quality building materials.

The expanded range includes a variety of sheet materials such as OSB boards , MDF , plywood , and structural plywood. These products cater to both professional builders and home improvement enthusiasts, offering solutions for various construction and renovation projects.

Johnpaul Manning, Founder of Build4less, stated,“Our decision to broaden our sheet materials selection stems from our commitment to providing comprehensive solutions for our customers. We've observed a significant uptick in demand for these versatile products, particularly in residential construction and home renovation projects.”

The company's expanded offering includes OSB boards in various thicknesses, with 18mm OSB boards being particularly popular for their strength and durability. MDF sheets, known for their smooth surface and consistency, are now available in a wider range of sizes to accommodate diverse project requirements.

Plywood, a staple in both construction and woodworking, has seen its selection grow to include different grades and thicknesses. The addition of structural plywood, specifically the 18mm size, addresses the need for high-strength, load-bearing applications in construction projects.

Build4less has implemented a streamlined ordering process on its website, co, to facilitate easy access to these expanded product lines. The company has also enhanced its logistics capabilities to ensure prompt delivery of sheet materials across the UK.

The expansion aligns with the ongoing growth in the construction sector and the rising trend of DIY home improvements. By offering a comprehensive range of sheet materials, Build4less aims to position itself as a one-stop shop for both professional contractors and individual homeowners.

Looking towards the future, Manning added,“As we continue to monitor industry trends and customer needs, we anticipate further expansions in our product offerings. Our goal is to stay ahead of market demands and provide innovative solutions that contribute to the success of construction projects, regardless of their scale.”

Build4less remains committed to sourcing high-quality materials from reputable manufacturers, ensuring that all products meet industry standards and regulations. The company also provides technical support and advice to customers, helping them select the most appropriate materials for their specific projects.

This expansion of sheet materials is part of Build4less's broader strategy to enhance its market position in the construction supply industry. The company continues to invest in inventory management and distribution infrastructure to support its growing product line and customer base.

As the construction industry evolves, Build4less plans to continue adapting its offerings to meet changing market needs. The company is also exploring sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives in sheet materials, reflecting the growing emphasis on environmental consciousness in construction practices.

For more information about Build4less and its expanded range of sheet materials, visit co.

Source:

About Build4Less

Build4Less is one of the largest and highest rated independent builders providers in the United Kingdom for both trade and DIY. We offer you a massive range of top rated building materials at consistently low prices.

Contact Build4Less

3rd Floor 207 Regent Street

London

W1B 3HH

United Kingdom

0203 481 1978

Website:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.