Weavely Raises €900K Seed Round To Build Interactive Content With AI

The Weavely Team - Tatiana Shpyleva, Florian Myter and Jesse Zaman

Weavely raised €900K in seed funding to expand its AI that helps marketers and designers create interactive content.

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Weavely, which develops a no-code platform that generates interactive content from digital designs, closes €900K in additional funding, in a round led by Miles Ahead alongside pre-seed investor Qbic. The money will be used to evolve Weavely's current Figma-based prototype into a full-fledged platform ready to tackle the €4 billion worldwide web form market.

Qbic had invested €300K in Weavely's pre-seed round together with finance&invest in August of 2022. This initial round was used to develop prototypes of Weavely's platform and showcase first market traction. Since then Weavely tested its technology with close to 20.000 users worldwide.

“Weavely combines the two important aspects we're looking for in a start-up: it has been operating and selling globally since its beginnings and it leverages AI to solve real problems for their customers. Furthermore we are excited about the potential of the company's fully Product Led Growth business model” - Luc Burgelman (Founding Partner at Miles Ahead)

Weavely solves the challenge marketers and designers face when trying to create distinctive interactive content (forms, e-mails...) with limited design tools like Typeform or Google Forms. With Weavely's AI-powered free-hand editor, users can easily craft fully customized, visually unique content that stands out and captivates their audience. Weavely was spun off from the Vrije Universiteit Brussel in 2021 by Jesse Zaman and Florian Myter. The technology is based on algorithms developed during Jesse Zaman's PhD (CTO), which can generate computer code automatically from graphic designs, resulting in a no-code platform for marketers and designers to use. Weavely's form-building prototype has close to 10.000 users, with paying users on all five continents.

“We let the market decide what our technology is best used for. We released a prototype and pivoted based on user feedback. The most popular use case is generating interactive content, and more precisely web forms.” - Florian Myter (CEO and Co-Founder at Weavely)

