NJ Top Dentists Approves Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman For 2024 Based On Merit

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Techniques

Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Dental Techniques awarded as 2024 NJ Top based on merit.

WAYNE, NJ, USA, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman of Advanced Dental Techniques has been reviewed and approved by NJ Top Dentists based on merit for 2024. With a patient-first philosophy and over three decades of specialized training, this NJ Top Dentist provides tailored oral healthcare for his community.By taking the time to understand each of his patient's unique goals, he's able to develop personalized treatment plans that deliver outstanding results while maintaining a comfortable, stress-free experience."We believe deeply in empowering our patients through education and open communication," says Dr. Breiterman.Using his expansive specialized training, including mastery of the latest technologies like same-day crowns, 3D scanning and laser periodontal treatments, Dr. Breiterman offers a comprehensive range of services under one roof. He is known for his expertise in the intricate art of dental implants and restorations, boasting an exceptional 99% success rate.At Advanced Dental Techniques, their holistic approach extends beyond clinical care. The practice's calming atmosphere, sedation options and compassionate staff put even the most anxious patients at ease from the moment they arrive. Dr. Breiterman has helped countless individuals overcome dental phobias and achieve radiant smiles through his gentle touch."Our patients, especially those requiring extensive restorative work, can have all their needs met here without being referred elsewhere," noted Dr. Breiterman. "Seeing their renewed confidence after transformative full-mouth rehabilitations is immensely rewarding."To learn more about Dr. Laurence C. Breiterman, please visit:---About UsNJ Top Dentists is a division of NJ Top Docs. NJ Top Docs is a comprehensive, trusted and exclusive healthcare resource featuring reviewed and approved Top Doctors and Dentists in New Jersey online in an easy to use format. NJ Top Docs only reviews and approves providers based on merit after they have been extensively vetted.NJ Top Docs is a division of USA Top Docs which allows patients to meet providers online before making their appointment.For more information, please click here to contact us or visit .

Marissa Pane

NJ Top Docs

+1 908-288-7240

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

Instagram

YouTube

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.