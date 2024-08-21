Solifi Partners With Limepoint To Support Customer Access To Solifi's Data Streaming Solution

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The partnership offers an end-to-end solution for Solifi Data Streaming customers, with no in-house skills required.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA, US, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Solifi , a global fintech software partner for secured finance, announced that it has recently partnered with LimePoint, a specialist in real-time data processing and data streaming consumers, to broaden accessibility to Solifi's data streaming microservice solution.

Solifi Data Streaming allows customers access to a continuous flow of near-real-time data held within Solifi's applications. The end-to-end solution requires clients to have a data streaming consumer tool to receive and ingest the data sent by the data streaming microservice, which utilizes in-depth experience in Apache Kafka or Confluent. This skill is a barrier for businesses without these skills, hindering the effective implementation of necessary configurations and preventing customers from realizing the full benefits of Solifi's data streaming capabilities.

LimePoint has developed the Solifi Realtime Reporting application, which removes the need for in-house Kafka skills and simplifies the ability to consume the data streamed by Solifi Data Streaming. Solifi customers can now retrieve data messages with ease, storing them in their preferred data warehouse.

“Our partnership with LimePoint will empower customers of all sizes to fully take advantage of our data streaming service,” says Bill Noel, Chief Product Officer at Solifi.“Our aim is to ensure that there is no barrier to entry for any of our customers wanting to take advantage of Data Streaming, offering an end-to-end solution that continues to be flexible, efficient, and at an attractive price point.”

Focused on developing a powerful solution that enhances customer experience and operational efficiency, the Solifi Realtime Reporting application is a plug-and-play data streaming consumer, which offers a fully code-free experience.

Goran Stankovski, Director at LimePoint says,“This partnership represents a significant step forward in enhancing the data streaming capabilities for Solifi's customers. Together, Solifi and LimePoint are committed to providing robust, scalable, and cost-effective solutions that continue to drive business efficiency and success.”

As a result of the partnership, customers will benefit from:

- Instant Data Access: real-time data retrieval without the need for complex configurations.

- Flexibility and scalability in deployment and storage options: the application can be deployed as a standalone solution or on various container platforms, with the ability to scale out and run multiple consumers simultaneously. The application also supports various backend databases options for customers including MySQL, MSSQL, Oracle, MariaDB, and Postgres.

- Reduced Operational Costs: significant savings on development and maintenance expenses.

- Enhanced Support: customers get access to support to ensure smooth and continuous operations.

The integration will be available across equipment, automotive, and working capital finance. As a Confluent Elite Partner, LimePoint will provide coverage across all of Solifi's regions, supporting its entire customer base.



About Solifi

Celebrating 50 years of business, Solifi is a Fintech 100 provider for equipment, working capital, wholesale, and automotive finance firms. Our mission is to reshape finance technology by bringing together proven solutions into a singular powerful technology platform designed to help you protect and scale your business. We guard your company by being precise and reliable, we guide you to success by combining powerful technology with proven expertise, and we help you grow by unleashing the potential of your business. For more information, please visit

About LimePoint

LimePoint specializes in real-time data processing solutions, delivering powerful tools that enhance data and event streaming capabilities for businesses. Their expertise in Confluent, Apache Kafka and Apache Flink solutions ensures reliable and efficient data streaming services for clients. For more information, visit .

Michelle Lansdowne

Solifi

+1 612-851-3200

