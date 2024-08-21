Advanced Genomics APAC Signs Research Agreement On Brain Tumor Genetic Testing With Showa University And CPM Inc.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Collaborative Effort to Establish Comprehensive Genetic Testing for Brain Tumors Using Advanced Genomic Analysis

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Advanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd. is pleased to announce the signing of a joint research agreement with Showa University (located in Shinagawa, Tokyo, represented by Chairman Katsushi Oguchi) and Cancer Precision Medicine, Inc. (hereinafter referred to as "CPM", located in Kawasaki, Kanagawa, represented by President Junichi Shimada) to establish comprehensive genetic testing for brain tumors using the GALEAS Tumor product developed by Nonacus, a subsidiary of Advanced Genomics Limited (UK).Brain tumors, especially malignant ones, are known for their poor prognosis and difficulty in treatment. Recently, genomic analysis in the field of brain tumors has rapidly advanced, leading to the discovery of genetic mutations that serve as prognostic and therapeutic response predictors, and the development of targeted therapies. Genetic mutation information is increasingly being incorporated into diagnostic criteria for brain tumors, making genetic testing an essential component of future routine clinical practice.This joint research aims to establish a robust framework for genetic testing of brain tumors, enabling precise identification of genetic mutations that drive tumor growth and progression. By leveraging next-generation sequencing technology and the GALEAS Tumor product developed by Nonacus, the collaboration seeks to develop diagnostic tools that integrate genetic data into routine clinical practice, enhancing the accuracy of diagnoses and the effectiveness of personalized treatment strategies.For more details, please refer to the Showa University release below:(If you cannot access the above link, please enter the URL directly)Research project title: Development of Brain Tumor Treatment Using Next-Generation Genome Sequencing AnalysisResearch Director: Dr. Yosuke Sato, Director, Brain Function Analysis and Digital Medicine Research Institute, Showa UniversityAbout Advanced Genomics APACAdvanced Genomics APAC Co. Ltd. provides cutting-edge genetic testing solutions across the Asia-Pacific region. As a subsidiary of Advanced Genomics Limited (UK), the company focuses on innovation and excellence to meet the rising demand for genetic testing services, enhance early cancer detection, and strengthen the accuracy of cancer diagnostics through strategic partnerships and advanced technology.About NonacusNonacus, a subsidiary of Advanced Genomics Limited (UK), specializes in the development of advanced genetic analysis products. The company is committed to providing innovative solutions that enhance early detection and personalized treatment of various medical conditions, including the GALEAS Tumor product.About Showa UniversityShowa University is a comprehensive medical university located in Tokyo, Japan. It is dedicated to providing advanced education and research in the medical field, contributing to the development of healthcare and medical technology.About Cancer Precision Medicine, Inc.Cancer Precision Medicine, Inc. specializes in large-scale genetic analysis of cancer and the research and development of cancer immunotherapy.

