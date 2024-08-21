Hatchway Trade Group, Inc. (HTG) Expands Operations With New Office In Guatemala

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

CHEYENNE, WY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Hatchway Trade Group, Inc. (HTG) , a leading logistics and freight agency, is proud to announce the opening of its newest agent office in Guatemala. This strategic expansion marks a significant milestone in HTG's mission to provide unparalleled logistics solutions across the Americas.The Guatemala office, specializing in the of heavy equipment from North America to South America via land and sea, will be managed by Jay Morales. Jay brings over a decade of experience as a freight intermediary, ensuring that our clients receive the highest level of service and expertise.HTG, with corporate offices in Cheyenne, WY, an agent and founder in Chicago, IL, and soon, an agent and OTI licensed NVOCC in NY/NJ, underscores our commitment to growth and excellence in the logistics industry. With the new agent partner in NY/NJ, we will be offering door-to-door transportation services to anywhere in the world. This service ensures seamless logistics from the point of origin to the final destination, providing our clients with comprehensive and reliable solutions for their transportation needs.Bob Jarrett, President and CEO of Hatchway Trade Group, Inc., expressed his enthusiasm for this new venture:“With the opening of our newest office in Guatemala, we're hoping to add at least 25% to our revenue. We also intend to open an agent office in Asia sometime during the fourth quarter, as well as add another agent here in the states. Adding two more offices should bring HTG's annual revenue north of $5,000,000 going into 2025, which completes our first year operating as HTG.”This expansion is a testament to HTG's dedication to efficiency, transparency, and trust in the logistics industry. We look forward to continuing to empower independent freight agents and helping them transition from corporate employment to owning and operating their own agencies.

