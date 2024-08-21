COP29 To Feature Global Daily Show For Climate Conference Coverage
The COP29 Azerbaijan Operating Company has announced a new
global television program to broadcast daily updates during the
COP29 climate conference in Baku, Azernews
reports.
The "Daily Show" will provide comprehensive summaries of
conference activities, making vital information accessible to a
worldwide audience.
Broadcasting live from a studio at Baku Stadium, the event's
venue, the program will air through various television networks,
online streaming platforms, and official COP29 channels. The show
will feature interviews, expert analyses, and updates, offering
viewers an in-depth look at the conference proceedings.
Mukhtar Babayev, the designated President of COP29, emphasized
the importance of the program: "As the impacts of climate change
become more pronounced globally, the need for clear and accessible
information grows. Our goal is to present climate action in a more
understandable and engaging format, addressing concerns about
rising temperatures and potential solutions. This daily program is
a key step toward achieving that objective."
The "Daily Show" will be produced by the British media company
Hi Impact, renowned for its expertise in high-quality broadcasts.
To maximize outreach, the COP29 Operating Company is exploring
partnership opportunities for the project, with partner selection
ongoing until the end of September. Final decisions on partnerships
will be made by the COP29 Presidency and the UNFCCC. For further
details and to apply as a project partner, visit the COP29 official
website.
