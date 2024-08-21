Virtue Worldwide Launches 2024 Guide To Culture: Unveiling Gen Z's New Cultural Codes

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, August 21, 2024: Virtue Worldwide, the creative agency powered by VICE Group, unveils the 2024 Virtue Guide to Culture. This in-depth report, embedded in culture, sheds light on the critical codes guiding Gen Z and their behaviours propriety research was conducted across key APAC markets, including India. Leveraging insights from VICE Media's global community of 40,000 young people, as well as its extensive of journalists and content creators, the guide offers a comprehensive analysis of the emerging cultural codes influencing Asia's Gen Z.



Cultural Code #1: Constructive Chaos



Asian youth is turning chaos into a wellspring of inspiration and self-expression. By channelling the power of the weird and absurd through art, technology, fashion, and culture, that is amplified by social media. This expression is truly coded in uniqueness and breaking conventional norms. e The emergence of a generation that embraces eccentricity and authenticity is revolutionary, in India which has been a traditionally conformist society, where fitting in and adhering to prescribed standards of success have long been the norm.



Absurdity is the ultimate definition of authenticity in this new world order. 86% of young people say, "It's normal to be weird," with cringe content becoming mainstream in India. Homemade, lo-fi, and slapstick social content is gaining popularity, standing out from polished feeds and celebrating authenticity. Unlocking of this weirdness paves the way and creates room for infinite expressions of self.



Cultural Code #2: Fan Authority



Fanpower rises from a deep-seated desire to belong. It gives a sense of community and a collective identity. Power has shifted to the fans, who can make or break celebrities. They have become pivotal in shaping the success of public figures.



Take cricket, for instance. Fans in India have had a deep, entwined, long relationship with the game and its players. During the recent T20 World Cup, emotions ran high against Hardik Pandya, who was believed to be out of form. Ridicule, brickbats, and social media memes became central, but with his significant contribution to a subsequent win, he redeemed himself for his fans and Indian cricket.



Fans have also expanded beyond the sphere of celebrities to champion their causes and push for independent initiatives.



Cultural Code #3: Empathetic Technology



Technological advancements are reshaping intimacy and social interaction. 31% of youth agree AI will provide therapy within 10 years, and 62% of young Indians believe AI will moderate social media within the next decade.



KamaSutra's 'Kamaverse' is a prime example, offering a virtual space for open and positive discussions about sex. Virtual avatars in 'Kamaverse' answer questions without judgment and provide virtual rooms for product discovery in a safe and private environment, helping young Indians become more open-minded and communicative partners.



Cultural Code #4: Feminism's Soft Revolution



Laughter, leisure, and reclaiming spaces to move and walk are emerging ways of assertion and protest, in the feminist movement. Changing the world while having fun is the new code. Whether it is reclaiming streets by meeting to sleep in parks or midnight walks, these are brave, bold, new ways to protest and assert presence.



A viral video featuring Arundhati Roy's 'militant laugh' symbolizes this brave and playful assertion of presence. The movement champions the power of being oneself and making impactful changes while reveling in the journey. Women are braver, bringing in change and sparking conversations that matter in the gender movement.



Reflecting on the implications of the research for the Indian market, Saumya Baijal, Strategy Lead, India at Virtue Worldwide said, "For brands to have conversations with audiences that matter to them, it is critical for them to seat themselves in culture codes relevant to those audience groups. The Virtue Guide To Culture unlocks such codes that can enable communications that can be both short term, specific and dynamic, as well as long-standing and consistent.





About Virtue Worldwide:



Virtue, the agency powered by VICE Media Group, builds brands from inside culture. A full-service strategic and creative agency with industry-leading expertise, Virtue helps brands find an authentic voice at the epicentre of culture.



Virtue Worldwide has a proven track record of collaborating with leading brands such as Diageo, poppi, Delta, Vanguard, P&G, General Mills, H&M, Volkswagen, McDonald's, eToro, Red Bull, and Converse, producing award-winning campaigns that resonate globally. Virtue is also the creative force behind award-winning campaigns including Backup Ukraine, Weedmaps' Museum of Weed, Dove's Dear Future Dads, Q the Genderless Voice, and Carlings adDRESS the Future. As a 'borderless' agency operating across 17 cities in 13 countries, Virtue prides itself on assembling diverse teams with unique talents and perspectives to drive creativity and innovation.

