People's Diary Experience Center By Kefeng Sun Wins Silver In A' Architecture Awards

Kefeng Sun's Innovative Design Recognized for Excellence in Architecture, Building and Structure Design Category

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, one of the world's most prestigious and highly respected design competitions, has announced that the "People's Diary Experience Center" by Kefeng Sun has been awarded the Silver A' Design Award in the Architecture , Building and Structure Design category. This recognition highlights the exceptional design and innovation of the People's Diary Experience Center, which stands out among entries from star architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands in the architecture and design industries.The Silver A' Design Award for the People's Diary Experience Center is a testament to its relevance and impact within the architecture industry. This innovative design showcases how thoughtful architecture can enhance the user experience, promote cultural heritage, and inspire future trends in the field. By aligning with industry standards and practices while pushing the boundaries of creativity, the People's Diary Experience Center demonstrates the practical benefits of exceptional architecture for users, the industry, and society as a whole.The People's Diary Experience Center is a multifunctional complex that revolves around the theme of "People's Diary," a unique initiative born in Yahuang Village. The design masterfully integrates the building into the surrounding rural landscape, featuring elongated buildings arranged irregularly to fit the fragmented village texture and mountains. The sloping roofs of the individual buildings simulate the layering of mountains, while numerous courtyards between the long buildings enrich the internal space and pay homage to traditional Chinese courtyard-style residential houses.Winning the Silver A' Design Award serves as a motivation for Kefeng Sun and his team to continue striving for excellence and innovation in their future projects. This recognition not only celebrates the outstanding design of the People's Diary Experience Center but also inspires the exploration of new possibilities in architecture that harmonize with nature and celebrate cultural heritage. The People's Diary Experience Center stands as a shining example of how architecture can positively impact communities and contribute to the preservation of local history and traditions.Interested parties may learn more at:About Kefeng SunDr. Kefeng Sun is an associate professor, master's supervisor, and national first-class registered architect at the School of Architecture and Art, China Academy of Art. Since 2004, he has been engaged in teaching and practical work in the field of architecture, exploring design strategies based on local Chinese architecture and traditional culture. His series of design practices and teaching research have contributed significantly to the advancement of architecture that celebrates China's rich heritage and promotes cultural continuity.About CaaFounded in 1928, China Academy of Art (CAA) is the first art academy with complete academic programs in China. Throughout its history, CAA has been guided by two important academic concepts: "eclectic," championed by the first president Lin Fengmian, and "innovation derives from tradition," advocated by Pan Tianshou. These interrelated concepts form the major traditions of CAA, fostering a free environment for artistic creation, experimentation, and diversified humanities studies. With campuses in Hangzhou and Shanghai, CAA is committed to building world-class Eastern fine art and creating a new humanistic education system based on artistic innovation and social aesthetic cultivation.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in the Architecture, Building and Structure Design category. Recipients of this award have demonstrated their mastery of design principles, including innovative use of space, structural integrity, aesthetic appeal, environmental impact, functional efficiency, material selection, technological integration, social relevance, cultural sensitivity, economic viability, design originality, user comfort, energy efficiency, adaptability to change, use of natural light, spatial harmony, safety measures, accessibility considerations, resilience to weather, and integration with surroundings. The Silver A' Design Award is a prestigious recognition of architectural designs that raise industry standards and contribute to the advancement of the field.About A' Design AwardThe A' Architecture, Building and Structure Design Award is a highly esteemed international design competition that recognizes superior products and projects in the architecture and design industries. Organized annually since 2008, the A' Design Award attracts entries from star architects, engineering firms, leading construction companies, and influential brands worldwide. The competition is judged by a world-class jury panel of design professionals, industry experts, journalists, and academics, who evaluate entries based on pre-established criteria. By participating in the A' Design Award, entrants have the opportunity to showcase their design vision, gain global recognition, and contribute to the advancement of architecture and design. Ultimately, the A' Design Award aims to create a better world by celebrating and promoting outstanding designs that positively impact society.Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards , explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at:

