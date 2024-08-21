Unidentified Woman's Body Recovered Behind Bushes In Kolkata

(MENAFN- IANS) Kolkata, Aug 21 (IANS) A woman's body with multiple injuries was recovered from behind the bushes at a secluded place at Anandapur in the southern outskirts of Kolkata on Wednesday, the said.

The local people first spotted the body and they immediately informed the local police station.

The police officers rushed to the locality, recovered the body and sent it for post-mortem.

The identity of the woman is yet to be known.

The local people, who spotted the body first from behind the bushes, claimed that the deceased woman does not seem to be from the locality since none of them could identify her.

"In all probability, she was an outsider and chances are there that her body had been dumped there. Her body had blood marks and injuries at several places," a local resident said.

The City police sources said that the exact reason of the death will be known only after the post-mortem report is available.

An investigation has started in the matter and the footage of all CCTV cameras installed nearby is being checked, a city police official said.

Meanwhile, the local people have complained that the spot where the body was recovered does not have enough street light arrangements, thus making the spot an ideal place for anti-social activities.

They also complained that despite several demands from the local people the authorities concerned have not taken any initiative for proper lighting arrangements there.

The local people have also claimed in the past also that there had been instances of events like murder attempts and body recoveries in the area.

There had been state-wide protests over the horrific murder and rape of a woman junior doctor at the state-run R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata within the hospital premises earlier this month.

The recovery of the woman's body at Anandapur has chances of triggering public grievances against the administration.