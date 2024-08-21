DHF Capital Celebrates Five Years of Continuous Positive Performance with their Alpha Strategy

(MENAFN- Your Mind ) Global – 21st August 2024 - DHF Capital SA, a leading financial institution offering a wide range of financial products and investment solutions tailored to institutional and high-net-worth individual (HNWI) investors, is proud to announce the celebration of a significant milestone: five consecutive years of positive monthly performance with their Alpha Strategy. For the past half a decade, the Alpha Strategy has delivered positive returns every single month, reflecting DHF Capital’s commitment to delivering consistent and reliable investment solutions even in challenging market conditions.



In addition to the remarkable success of the Alpha Strategy, DHF Capital is pleased to report that both the DHF Gamma Fund and the DHF Forex Fund have outperformed the hedge fund industry which has an average return of 5.7% for the first half of 2024. This industry average was recently reported by Goldman Sachs, underscoring the exceptional performance of DHF Capital’s funds in a highly competitive market.



“This milestone is a testament to the strength of our investment strategies and the expertise of our team,” said Bas Kooijman, CEO and Asset Manager of DHF Capital SA. “In a market environment that has been nothing short of challenging, our Alpha Strategy’s ability to consistently deliver positive returns month after month is a clear indicator of the value we bring to our investors. We are proud of our performance and remain committed to providing innovative and resilient financial solutions to our clients.”



DHF Capital’s success over the past five years highlights its unwavering dedication to achieving superior investment outcomes for its clients. The firm’s comprehensive range of investment strategies, including the Alpha, Gamma, and Forex Funds, continues to meet the sophisticated demands of institutional and high-net-worth investors worldwide.



As DHF Capital celebrates this remarkable achievement, the company looks forward to continuing to build on its legacy of success, offering cutting-edge financial products and investment solutions that deliver consistent value to its clients.







MENAFN21082024006667014463ID1108583102