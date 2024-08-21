(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)







Company Announcement No 37/2024

21 August 2024

Financial calendar

In 2025 the Group's preliminary announcement of financial statements will be released as follows:

– Announcement of the 2024 Financial Statements

26 February 2025

– Annual General Meeting 2025

20 March 2025

– Interim Report – Q1 2025

7 May 2025

– Interim Report – First Half 2025

27 August 2025

– Interim Report – Q1-Q3 2025

5 November 2025

The preliminary announcements of financial statements are expected to be released at 8.30am on the dates listed above. The preliminary announcements of financial statements will be available at sydbank.dk and immediately following their release.

Annual General Meeting 20 March 2025

Business to be transacted at the Bank's AGM must have been received by the Bank in writing no later than on 5 February 2025. Any dividend will be available in shareholders' return accounts on Tuesday 25 March 2025.

