Zen Building By Giuliano Marchiorato Wins Silver In A' Interior Design Awards

Zen Building

Giuliano Marchiorato's Zen Building Recognized for Excellence in Interior Design by Prestigious A' Design Award

COMO, CO, ITALY, August 21, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected recognition in the field of interior design, has announced Zen Building by Giuliano Marchiorato as a Silver Award winner in the Interior Space and Design category. This prestigious accolade highlights the exceptional quality and innovation of Marchiorato's work, which stands out among entries from leading interior designers and brands worldwide.The Zen Building project showcases Marchiorato's mastery of interior design principles, offering a serene and engaging space that resonates with both industry professionals and the general public. By incorporating natural materials, local design cues, and thoughtful lighting, the Zen Building exemplifies the best practices in interior design, setting a high standard for functionality, aesthetics, and user experience.Inspired by the beauty of its surroundings in Curitiba, Brazil, the Zen Building features a harmonious blend of Brazilian, Japanese, and Scandinavian design elements across its 1,000 square meters of common areas. Marchiorato's careful selection of materials, such as travertine marble, Tauari wood, and carved rough stone, creates a calming atmosphere that invites visitors to relax and reconnect with nature. The organic and minimalist aesthetic, enhanced by the play of natural light through the Tauari wood muxarabi, showcases the designer's attention to detail and ability to create a cohesive, immersive experience.The Silver A' Design Award recognition for the Zen Building serves as a testament to Giuliano Marchiorato's commitment to pushing the boundaries of interior design. This acknowledgment is expected to inspire the designer and his team to continue exploring innovative concepts and materials, further contributing to the advancement of the interior design industry. As the Zen Building gains international exposure through this award, it has the potential to influence future projects and set new trends in the field.Interested parties may learn more about the Zen Building and Giuliano Marchiorato's work at:About Bidese Incorporadora e ConstrutoraA building goes beyond its form and function, it can inspire lives and expand possibilities. This is how we think at Bidese: we build to influence stories. To achieve this, we master engineering, architecture and design and follow trends that improve the present and reverberate into tomorrow. And so, every day we do things with more agility, creativity and excellence.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that demonstrate excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing design practices through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The rigorous selection process, conducted by an expert jury panel of design professionals, academics, and industry journalists, ensures that only the most deserving projects receive this prestigious recognition. Silver A' Design Award winners showcase exceptional technical characteristics, artistic skill, originality, and creativity in their designs, making a notable impact on everyday life and pushing the boundaries of interior space and exhibition design.About A' Design AwardThe A' Design Award is an international, juried design competition that has been recognizing and promoting superior design across all industries since 2008. Now in its 16th year, the A' Interior Space, Retail and Exhibition Design Award category celebrates excellence and innovation within the interior design field, welcoming entries from visionaries, leading agencies, companies, manufacturers, and brands worldwide. By participating in this prestigious competition, entrants gain the opportunity to showcase their creativity, receive global recognition, and be celebrated for their outstanding design capabilities. The ultimate aim of the A' Design Award is to create a better world by highlighting and promoting products and projects that positively impact society. Discover more about the A' Design Awards , its esteemed jury members, past laureates, and how to participate at:

