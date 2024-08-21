WION's Paris Olympics Reportage Engages Viewers With Global Newsbreaks And An Athlete-First Narrative

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) WION, one of the world's leading International news channels, has set a new benchmark in sports journalism with its comprehensive and impactful reportage of the Paris 2024. By highlighting stories of triumph, resilience, and historic achievements to millions of viewers, WION has firmly established itself as a trusted voice in international sports reporting during Paris 2024.



Digvijay Singh Deo, WION's Sports Editor, was on the ground in Paris, delivering exclusive interviews with some of the biggest names in Indian sports. Manu Bhaker's remarkable journey, from the heartbreak of Tokyo 2020 to her triumphant double medal win in Paris, was captured in an emotional and inspiring conversation that resonated deeply with audiences.



WION delivered exclusive newsbreak after newsbreak on the Vinesh Phogat story that captivated fans in India and abroad. The story of Phogat's disqualification was broken on WION on August 7 and WION also broke the story of Phogat appealing the disqualification at the Court of Arbitration for Sport or CAS. WION was the first news network to detail Phogat's application to CAS and also conducted an exclusive follow-up interview with the President of United World Wrestling Nenad Lalovic.



WION also broke the story of wrestler Antim Panghal being sent home from the Olympics after a disciplinary breach and shared exclusively the documentation of the incident by Paris security officials.



In another powerful segment, WION's Pakistan Bureau Chief, Anas Mallick, offered viewers an intimate look at the life of Arshad Nadeem, Pakistan's first-ever individual Olympic gold medalist. Nadeem's story of determination and his historic javelin throw captivated sports fans across borders. WION's impactful reportage also included the extraordinary dedication of Aman Sehrawat, who overcame immense odds to win a bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. His incredible weight management story before his medal-winning match highlighted the sacrifices athletes make for their country.



Mr Digvijay Singh Deo, Sports Editor, WION, said, "Covering the Paris Olympics was about more than just reporting. At WION, we sought to capture the essence by focusing on the journeys, the challenges, and the sheer human will that brought these athletes to the pinnacle of their sports. Our viewers saw not just the results but the effort behind them. Our newsbreaks were quoted by global media outlets and showcased our domain expertise as well as our ability to deliver fact-based and accurate reporting of stories that defined the Olympic Games.



Mr. Pankaj Rai, Business Head of WION, further emphasized, "At WION, our goal is to provide news that goes beyond the headlines, and the Paris Olympics 2024 was the perfect stage to showcase this commitment. Our coverage brought powerful stories of triumph and perseverance to millions, reinforcing our position as a leader in global sports journalism."



Mr. Rabin Sharma, Managing Editor of WION, summarised, "WION's effort was to make the experience unforgettable and there was a slew of moments which WION captured for its viewers. The endeavour was to bring the biggest impressions during the 17 days of the games to the world and achieved well."



WION's impactful reportage of the Paris Olympics 2024 has left an indelible mark on viewers, further solidifying its reputation as a premier source of global news and sports journalism.





About WION:



WION (World is One) is an English global news brand from Zee Media with a presence in over 190 countries. It focuses on delivering global news from an Indian perspective.

Company :-Madison Specialist Communication Services Pvt. Ltd.

User :- Nicole Fernandes

Email :...