Chocolatier Nói Síríus Uses Data-Driven, Digital Automation To Boost Production-Line Reliability And Performance

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Using Rockwell Fiix CMMS software, Nói Síríus streamlined maintenance and support, improved performance and increased reliability

BRUSSELS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:

ROK ), the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, is working with Icelandic chocolatier Nói Síríus to help the company streamline maintenance and improve production-line performance.

Nói Síríus, Iceland's leading chocolatier and a much-loved household name, needed ways to enhance the reliability and performance of its production line, while also streamlining its support workflows to reduce the burden on the maintenance team and improve productivity.

Nói Síríus, a popular chocolatier in Iceland, is standardizing the management of its maintenance operations using the Fiix CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) software from Rockwell Automation. Using Fiix, Nói Síríus has been able to capture information about the performance and maintenance status of all its core assembly-line machinery, helping the company streamline maintenance and improve performance.

Continue Reading

After considering a range of options, the company decided to standardize the management of its maintenance operations using Fiix CMMS (computerized maintenance management system) software from Rockwell Automation. Using Fiix, Nói Síríus has been able to capture information about the performance and maintenance status of all its core assembly-line machinery.

"This has been a highly collaborative and successful project," said Asa Arvidsson, regional vice president sales, north region, Rockwell Automation. "Together with Nói Síríus, our consultants helped design new and streamlined maintenance workflows using the Fiix platform. It's been highly gratifying to see the improvements this has made in such a short time. We very much appreciate the partnership with Nói Síríus and look forward to seeing the results of the predictive-maintenance project."

Within just four months, the maintenance team went from working mainly on reactive maintenance to spending most of their time on preventative work, designed to avoid downtime before it occurred. The Nói Síríus maintenance team was able to minimize interruptions caused by the need for quick fixes to unforeseen problems using the Fiix intelligent queue-management features. The new CMMS platform enabled the team to work collaboratively with operations staff on prioritizing the job queue.

Now, more than six months since the initial deployment, Rockwell Automation and Nói Síríus are working together to network the entire production facility. When this is complete, working with Rockwell Automation consultants, the chocolatier will move to a data-driven, predictive model of maintenance, helping it to further maximize uptime, cut costs and improve productivity.

"Since adopting Fiix software , our maintenance staff are much happier," said Guðmundur Ingi Einarsson, technical manager, Nói Siríus. "Now, they concentrate on preventing downtime rather than reacting to it. We have the data we need to prioritize our work intelligently and arrive at solutions faster. Furthermore, the predictive-maintenance project promises further improvements in the future."

About Noi Sirius

In 1920 at the heart of one of the most isolated countries on earth, Iceland, a small confectionary company started operating from a basement in Reykjavik – Nói Síríus was born. Despite its humble beginnings, the never-ending focus in producing the best products with the best possible ingredients turned Nói Síríus into the largest confectionary manufacturer in Iceland and absolute leader of almost all candy categories, growing to over 30% market share.

Although we manufacture a diverse range of products, chocolate is our speciality: semi-sweet, bitter and milk chocolate in a variety of shapes and sizes, including our well-known chocolate gift boxes. Our confectionery range also includes Easter eggs, pastilles of varying flavours, chocolate wafers, chocolate-covered raisins, caramels, boiled sweets, soft jelly sweets, liquorice products and breath fresheners. In all, we produce and/or market over 260 different products.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation , Inc. (NYSE: ROK ), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 29,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries.

To learn more about how we are bringing Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit .

Photo -

Logo -

