Defiance Etfs Launches SMST: The First Short Microstrategy ETF In The U.S.

MIAMI, Aug. 21, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Defiance ETFs, a leading innovator in exchange-traded funds, is excited to announce the launch of SMST: Defiance Daily Target 1.5X Short MSTR . We believe this is a groundbreaking ETF-the first of its kind in the U.S. market-providing investors with 150% inverse daily exposure to MicroStrategy (NASDAQ: MSTR), a company renowned for its substantial in Bitcoin.



SMST seeks 1.5X the inverse performance of MicroStrategy's daily returns, catering to experienced traders looking to hedge or speculate on short-term market movements. This ETF is tailored for sophisticated traders seeking to capitalize on short-term price declines.

Sylvia Jablonski, CEO of Defiance ETFs, commented on the launch: "Following the tremendous success of the Defiance Daily 1.75X Long MicroStrategy ETF (MSTX), one of the most successful ETF launches to date, we're thrilled to introduce SMST. SMST offers a strategic tool for investors to manage risk or capitalize on downward trends in the Bitcoin. Whether you're looking to hedge or to profit from short-term downturns, SMST is a powerful tool in your investment arsenal."

The Fund is not intended to be used by, and is not appropriate for, investors who do not intend to actively monitor and manage their portfolios. The Fund pursues a daily leveraged investment objective, which means that the Fund is riskier than alternatives that do not use leverage because the Fund magnifies the performance of its Underlying Security. The Fund is not suitable for all investors. The Fund is designed to be utilized only by sophisticated investors, such as traders and active investors employing dynamic strategies. Investors who do not understand the Funds, or do not intend to actively manage their funds and monitor their investments should not buy shares of the Funds.

About Defiance ETFs

Founded in 2018, Defiance stands as a leading ETF issuer dedicated to income and thematic investing. Defiance also pioneers leveraged ETFs designed for traders seeking tactical opportunities.

Our suite of first-mover leveraged & thematic ETFs empowers investors to express targeted views on disruptive innovations, including artificial intelligence, machine learning, and quantum computing, while our actively managed options ETFs are designed to seek current income.



Important Disclosures

The Funds' investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses must be considered carefully before investing. The prospectus contains this and other important information about the investment company. Please read carefully before investing. A hard copy of the prospectuses can be requested by calling 833.333.9383.

Defiance ETFs LLC is the ETF sponsor. The Fund's investment adviser is Tidal Investments, LLC (“Tidal” or the“Adviser”).

Investing involves risk. Principal loss is possible.

There is no guarantee that the Fund's investment strategy will be properly implemented, and an investor may lose some or all of its investment.

Underlying Security Risk. The underlying security is subject to many risks that can negatively impact the Fund.

Leverage Risk. Leverage may increase the risk of loss and cause fluctuations in the market value of the Fund's portfolio to have disproportionately large effects or cause the NAV of the Fund generally to decline faster than it would otherwise.

Compounding and Market Volatility Risk. The Fund's performance for periods greater than a trading day will be the result of each day's returns compounded over the period, which is likely to differ from -150% of the Underlying Security's performance, before fees and expenses. Compounding has a significant impact on funds that are inverse leveraged and that rebalance daily.

Derivatives Risk. Derivatives may be more sensitive to changes in market conditions and may amplify risks.

Single Issuer Risk. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment in the Fund to be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment which diversifies risk or the market generally. The value of the Fund, which focuses on an individual security, may be more volatile than a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of a traditional pooled investment or the market as a whole.

New Fund Risk. The Fund is a recently organized management investment company with no operating history. As a result, prospective investors do not have a track record or history on which to base their investment decisions.

MSTR Price Appreciation Risk. As part of the Fund's inverse investment strategy, the Fund purchases and sells swap contracts that are based on the share price of MSTR common stock (the“Underlying Security”). This strategy subjects the Fund to certain of the same risks as if it shorted shares of the Underlying Security, even though it does not. By virtue of the Fund's indirect -1.5X exposure to changes in the share price of the Underlying Security, the Fund is subject to the risk that the Underlying Security's share price increases. If the share price of the Underlying Security increases, the Fund will likely lose value and, as a result, the Fund may suffer significant losses.

MSTR Good Performance Risk. MSTR may meet or exceed its publicly announced expectations or guidelines regarding its business, which could potentially lead to a rise in the share price of the Underlying Security.

Bitcoin Positive Performance Risk. MSTR's significant investment in Bitcoin has become a key driver of its stock price. Any positive movement in the price of Bitcoin, such as reaching new all-time highs, increased institutional adoption, or favorable regulatory developments, directly impacts MSTR's balance sheet and investor perception. With MSTR holding a substantial amount of Bitcoin, its stock price tends to correlate with Bitcoin's performance.

Brokerage Commissions may be charged on trades.

SMST is distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC.

