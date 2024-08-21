Russia Prosecuting 46 Ukrainians Over Membership Of Crimean Tatar Battalion - Rights Activists

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since 2014, Russia has detained 46 citizens of Ukraine for "participation in the Noman Chelebidzhikhan Battalion", including 28 in temporarily occupied areas of Kherson region.

This was reported by the Crimean Tatar Resource Center , Ukrinform saw.

"Since 2014, the Crimean Tatar Resource Center recorded at least 46 on charges of participation in the Noman Chelebidzhikhan Battalion: 18 – in the occupied Crimea, 28 – in the areas of Kherson region occupied after February 24, 2022," the post reads.

As reported earlier, on June 1, 2022, Russia's Supreme Court designated the Crimean Tatar volunteer battalion named after Noman Chelebidzhikhan as a "terrorist organization" and banned its activities on the territory of the Russian Federation.

The Noman Chelebidzhikhan Battalion is a volunteer Crimean Tatar unit. It is named after a politician and public figure of Crimea, Lithuania, Poland, and Belarus.

