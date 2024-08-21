Russia's War Casualties Up By 1,210 In Past Day
8/21/2024 2:16:09 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The estimated casualty toll of the Russian invasion forces in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale war has amounted to 603,010 killed or wounded.
That's according to the General Staf of Ukraine's Armed Forces, Ukrinform reports.
Also, Ukraine's Defense Forces have destroyed 8,522 enemy tanks (+4 in the past day), 16,542 (+21) armored fighting vehicles, 17,216 (+60) artillery systems, 1,166 multiple rocket launchers, 928 (+2) anti-aircraft warfare systems, 367 warplanes, 328 helicopters, 13,902 (+38) unmanned aerial vehicles, 2,442 (+4) cruise missiles, 28 warships/cutters, a submarine, 23,221 (+79) vehicles and fuel tankers, and 2,887 (+2) units of specialized equipment.
The latest reports on enemy losses are being verified.
