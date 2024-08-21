Iraqi Militant Group Claims Drone Attack On Israel's Eilat
BAGHDAD, Aug 21 (NNN-NINA) – The Shiite militia group,“Islamic Resistance in Iraq” yesterday, claimed responsibility for a drone attack on a site in Eilat, Israel's southern port city.
In an online statement, the militia said, its fighters carried out the attack last night, on a“vital site” in Eilat, adding that, the attack was conducted“in solidarity with the people of Gaza” and vowed to continue targeting“the enemy's strongholds.”
The statement did not provide details about the targeted site or casualties, and Israeli authorities have not commented on the alleged attack.
Since the Israeli-Palestinian conflict began on Oct 7, last year, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq has launched multiple attacks on Israeli targets and U.S. bases in the region, to show their support for the Palestinians in Gaza.– NNN-NINA
