Kuwait Oil Price Down USD 2.13 To USD 76.95 Pb

KUWAIT, Aug 21 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by USD 2.13 to USD 76.95 per barrel on Tuesday as opposed to USD 79.08 pb, Monday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Wednesday.
At the global level, the price of the brent crude went down by 46 cents to USD 77.20 pb, the same occurred to the West Texas Intermediate, which went down by USD 74.04 pb. (end)
