'70 Years Of Diplomatic Relations,' Says PM Modi Before Embarking On Poland And Ukraine Visit

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Prime Narendra Modi issued a departure statement, on Wednesday, ahead of his three-day visit to Poland and Ukraine. The statement reads,“Today, I am embarking on an Official visit to the Republic of Poland and Ukraine. My visit to Poland comes as we mark 70 years of our relations.”

The statement released by the of External Affairs (MEA) further notes,“Poland is a key economic partner in Central Europe. Our mutual commitment to democracy and pluralism further reinforces our relationship.” He is set to meet Prime Minister Donald Tusk and President Andrzej Duda. The Prime Minister said I will also engage with the members of the vibrant Indian community in Poland.

“From Poland, I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. This is the first-ever visit by an Indian Prime Minister to Ukraine,” the MEA statement said.

Ahead of two nation visit, PM Modi said he was looking forward to sharing perspectives with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on a peaceful resolution of the ongoing conflict with Russia. The Prime Minister asserted that he looks forward to the opportunity to build upon earlier conversations with Ukraine President and to strengthen bilateral cooperation.

On the first two days of his diplomatic two nation visit, PM Modi will stay in Poland, followed by a visit to Ukraine's Kyiv. He will take off for the second country on August 22 from the Polish capital Warsaw.

PM Modi's departure statement on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) further notes,“I will be visiting Ukraine at the invitation of President @ZelenskyyUa. This visit will be an opportunity to build on the earlier discussions with him and deepening the India-Ukraine friendship. We will also share perspectives on the peaceful resolution of the ongoing Ukraine conflict.”

Hoping for an early return of peace and stability in the region, he suggested that this diplomatic visit is meaning as India strives to bring in productive development as a friend and partner.