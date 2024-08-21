'Is Kamala Harris Indian?' Hulk Hogan Sparks Row As He Speaks About 'Body-Slamming' The US Presidential Candidate

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Famed US professional wrestling star Hulk Hogan has made fun of US Vice President and presidential candidate Kamala Harris' during the of his new beer. He made jokes about body-slamming her and poked fun at her Indian heritage. This statment about the current US Vice Presdient came a month after he endorsed Donald for president.

Hulk Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea attended an event at the Thirsty Cowboy bar in Medina, Ohio, to promote his new beer.

During the promotion, the 71-year-old wrestler grabbed the microphone and playfully asked the crowd,“Want me to body-slam Kamala Harris? Want me to drop the leg (referring to his famous wrestling move) on Kamala?”

He then asked the crowd,“Is Kamala a chameleon? Is Kamala Indian?” He then remarked,“I'm going to get heat for that one, brother. That wasn't me; that was the beers talking.”

What did Donald Trump say?

Hogan's comments on Kamala's ethnic identity came after Trump's attack on the US Vice President. Kamala Harris's ethnic identity become a significant topic in the US presidential election campaign. Trump had made a personal attack on Harris recently, alleging that she, after being of "Indian heritage" for many years, had "turned black" in recent years.

“She was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was black until a number of years ago, when she happened to turn black, and now she wants to be known as black. So I don't know, is she Indian or is she black?” Trump had said.