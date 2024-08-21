Azerbaijan's Strategic Partnership With Russia Develops On Upward Trend

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijan constantly makes intensive efforts to establish peace
and security in the South Caucasus and the world in general. Our
country continues to contribute in this direction. Azerbaijan's
pragmatic foreign policy, good-neighborly relations with
neighboring countries, and efforts to expand the format of the
alliance, strategic partnership, and cooperation are noteworthy. In
this context, the strategic partnership relations between
Azerbaijan and Russia are developing in an upward direction.
Azernews reports that these views were voiced by political
commentator Sahil Karimli in his statement to AZERTAC.
Emphasizing that Azerbaijan-Russia relations are currently at
the level of alliance, S.Kariml said that Azerbaijan, in addition
to contributing to peace, stability, and security in the South
Caucasus, is making constant efforts to expand trade relations with
its neighbors and raise import-export relations to a high level.
Russian President Vladimir Putin's state visit to Azerbaijan,
conducting various negotiations, establishing contacts, and
exchanging a number of documents during the visit are clear proof
of this.
"It is known that Azerbaijan always attaches importance to
issues of security, import-export operations, and economic
cooperation in the region, and in recent years there has been close
cooperation with Russia in all fields. Our relations in the
political, military, and humanitarian fields are at a high level.
Azerbaijan's support to the countries of the region in oil and gas
projects, and its location in the area where transport,
communication, and energy corridors pass, also have a positive
effect on the development of this cooperation on the rising
line.
It should be emphasized that Azerbaijan has close relations with
the West, Europe, and the CIS members, including Russia.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev's farsighted foreign policy and
visionary diplomatic course is based on the fact that we cooperate
with both Europe and Russia in parallel. Our country contributes
both to oil and gas projects and to the establishment of economic
and political relations", Karimli added.
According to the political commentator, today there are a number
of projects with Russia in the field of oil-gas and transport
communications, where the special role of import-export operations
is evident. There is a deep cooperation between the two countries
in the direction of the introduction of Azerbaijani products to the
Russian market and vice versa, the supply of Russian products to
our country, and mutual investments.
In addition, Karimli believes that after the visit of Russian
President Vladimir Putin to Azerbaijan, the cooperation between
Baku and Moscow will expand further. As President Ilham Aliyev
repeatedly emphasized, Russian-Azerbaijani relations should be an
example for many, and all the countries of the region should
continue cooperation in the direction of the policy of good
neighborliness.
