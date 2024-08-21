Ukrainian Border Guards Show Attack Drones In Combat Action Near Kramatorsk

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Drone operators from the Phoenix unit left five Russian artillery systems damaged and destroyed 10 enemy dugouts, a tractor and another vehicle in the Kramatorsk axis, Donetsk region.

That's according to the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Ukrinform reports.

According to the report, over the past few days, the attack drones manned by the Phoenix unit have made a hundred sorties in the area.

Round-the-clock work of drone operators causes significant losses to the enemy.

"A dozen shelters were destroyed - four invaders were eliminated and two were wounded. One of the Russian soldiers decided to commit suicide after sustaining injuries," the statement reads.

Three D-30 howitzers, an MT-12 Rapira and D-20 artillery systems were damaged.

In addition, a multi-purpose light armored tractor (MT-LB) and another vehicle were destroyed

