Mowi ASA (OSE: MOWI): Quarterly Dividend

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Board of Mowi ASA has resolved on 20 August 2024 to make a quarterly distribution to of NOK 1.70 per share.



Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo will be traded including dividend up to and including 29 August 2024. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will be traded excluding dividend from and including 30 August 2024. Mowi ASA's shares listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange will have a Record Date of 2 September 2024. The expected payment date is 9 September 2024.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

