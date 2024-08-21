TCL Wins Three Prestigious 2024-2025 EISA Awards, Featuring The World's Largest 115 QD-Mini LED TV

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Outstanding accolades solidify TCL's position at the forefront of innovative display technology.



PARIS, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TCL, the world's top two TV brand and top one 98-inch TV brand, today announces exceptional honors obtained at the EISA Awards. Recognized as Europe's foremost authority on audio-visual innovation, the Expert Imaging and Sound Association (EISA) has awarded TCL three distinguished awards, recognizing TCL's dedication to pushing the boundaries of display technology.

TCL 115X955 MAX

TCL C765

TCL C855

Continue Reading

For its breakthrough proprietary technology, the TCL 115X955 Max TV was outstanding in the XL screen category, taking the title of " EISA STATEMENT TV 2024-2025 ".

TCL was also awarded "EISA HOME THEATER MINI LED TV 202 4 -202 5 " for the TCL QD-Mini LED 4K TV

75C855 , acknowledging its superior performance when it comes to the best Home Cinema experience. Additionally, the TCL

55C765

TV was recognized for its exceptional gameplay enhancements as the "EISA GAMING TV.



TCL 115X955 Max --- EISA " STATEMENT

TV 2024-202 5 "

Setting the industry benchmark for Mini LED, TCL

115X955 Max, a 4K giant QD-Mini LED TV, was awarded the EISA "STATEMENT TV 2024-2025". With Full Array 6th generation Mini LED of 20,000+ zones, QLED PRO, 4K HDR Premium 5000, and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro – this era-defining TV offers powerfully precise contrasts, sharp and colourful HDR picture quality at a screen size never seen before. Ready to take centre stage in a spacious living room or dedicated home theatre, the 115X955 Max supports HDR10+ and Dolby Vision IQ technologies. The integrated 6.2.2 Onkyo Sound System further elevates the audio experience, providing cinema-quality sound to match its stunning visuals.

TCL 55C765 --- EISA " GAMING TV 2024-202 5 "

The TCL 55C765 is engineered for those who seek the ultimate gaming experience. This TV leverages TCL's latest Mini LED technology and QLED PRO to deliver unparalleled brightness and colour accuracy, ensuring every detail in your game is displayed with stunning clarity.

TCL 75 C8 55

--- " EISA HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 202 4 -202 5 "

TCL's 75C855 combines cutting-edge display technology with a sleek design, making it the centre piece of any home theatre setup. EISA's image and sound experts awarded the TCL 75C855 "HOME THEATRE MINI LED TV 2024-2025", consolidating TCL's position as a pioneer of display technology.

At the heart of the 75C855 is TCL's Full Array Mini LED technology, combined with QLED, which delivers vibrant and precise colour reproduction. The 4K HDR Premium 3500 and 144Hz Motion Clarity Pro for powerfully precise contrasts and sharp and colourful HDR picture quality. Complementing its visual prowess, the built-in 2.2.2 Onkyo Dolby Atmos sound system rounds out the experience, providing

rich and enveloping sound.

These exceptional EISA winners and more are now available in select markets. Stay tuned for more updates on TCL's award-winning innovation in the coming months.



About TCL Electronics

TCL Electronics (1070) is a fast-growing consumer electronics company and a leader in the global television industry. Founded in 1981, it now operates in more than 160 markets around the world. TCL specializes in the research, development, and manufacturing of consumer electronics products ranging from TVs, audio, and smart home appliances. Visit the TCL website at .

Photo -

Photo -

Photo -