UAE Weather: Light Rains Over Some Areas Yellow Alert Issued For Dust, Reduced Visibility

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 7:28 AM

Last updated: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 7:31 AM

The weather today is expected to be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some eastern and southern areas, with low clouds appearing over the eastern coast by morning, as per a forecast by the National Centre of Meteorology.

As per the NCM, light rains showered over some areas of the eastern coast during the early hours of the morning.

The met also issued a yellow alert for dust in some areas of the country. Residents are urged to be on the lookout in case of outdoor activities.

Photo: NCM/X

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The Abu Dhabi police has urged drivers to be cautious due to lowered visibility during high winds and dust. Motorists have been warned against being distracted by taking photos and videos the dust.

Light to moderate winds are set to blow, fresh to strong at times, causing blowing dust and sand, especially towards north and eastward regions.

The sea will be rough to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate at times in the Oman Sea.

Temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 22°C in mountainous parts of the country, and reach a high of 43°C in internal areas. Humidity levels are expected to reach a high of 80 per cent.

ALSO READ:

UAE: Rains expected in some areas until August 23; dusty conditions to continue

UAE insurers' profits drop in Q2 due to April 16 rain impact, low investment income