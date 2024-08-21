Vizconnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) Announces A Major Milestone In Its Strategic Partnership With New England Kitchens

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect, Inc, MAINE, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- VizConnect, Inc. (VIZC: OTC) is pleased to announce a major milestone in its strategic partnership with New England KitchensGraiver Homes, a key player in the Maine real estate development sector, has received approval for a 172-unit multi-family apartment project in Windham, Maine, expected to commence in 2025.Loni Graiver, owner of Graiver Homes and a significant shareholder in NEK, has committed to utilizing NEK as the exclusive supplier for all kitchen cabinets and flooring for this 171-unit apartment complex. This commitment represents the largest order ever received by NEK in its over 20 years of business, marking a pivotal achievement for the company. VizConnect, through its ten percent (10%) equity stake, directly benefits from the substantial revenue expected to be generated through this project.Temba Mahaka, CEO of VizConnect Inc., stated, "This partnership exemplifies our commitment to vertical integration and expanding revenue opportunities through strategic alliances. VizConnect's collaboration with NEK and Graiver Homes highlights our dedication to fostering growth and innovation within our business ecosystem."Shannon Croteau, Co-owner of NEK, added, "Our partnership with VizConnect has been instrumental in our growth, providing the resources and strategic vision necessary to scale our operations and achieve new milestones."About VizConnect Inc.VizConnect Inc. specializes in guiding companies with strategic business development consulting services. The company's portfolio of services includes real estate acquisition and development, equity building, revenue generation, and asset acquirement. VizConnect's phase one of its strategic business roadmap targets four key industry sectors and focuses its core economic growth pillars on real estate development, green energy production, pharmaceutical and disruptive advanced technologies, including AI initiatives and blockchain-based platform solutions offering broad market engagement and diverse opportunities for partnership and growth. The company's experienced team is driven to increase customers' value by maximizing existing capabilities, improving shareholder performance and profitability, increasing cost efficiencies, and optimizing business workflow processes through continuous improvement analysis and simplifying business strategies for successful outcomes.For additional information, please contact Temba Mahaka via email at ... or visit the website .About New England Kitchens LLCNew England Kitchens has been providing Maine contractors with quality products and services for over 20 years. As a locally owned and independent company, we take pride in offering superior service and delivering exceptional results for every project we take on. As your local kitchen company of choice, we are dedicated to providing you with a personalized experience from start to finish. We understand the building process and are deeply integrated with builders and developers, allowing us to seamlessly work together to deliver the best possible results for your project. Whether you're a small custom home builder or a large-scale developer, we have the expertise and resources to handle any project.For additional information: Please contact New England Kitchens Management via email at ... or via the website .Safe Harbor Statement:This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by phrases such as VizConnect, Inc. or its management "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "foresees," "forecasts," "estimates" or other words or phrases of similar import. Similarly, statements herein that describe VizConnect's business strategy, outlook, objectives, plans, intentions or goals also are forward-looking statements. All such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements.Source: VizConnect, Inc.

