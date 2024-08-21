Vintage Energy Ltd (ASX:VEN) Cooper Basin Field Operations

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)

Vintage Ltd (ASX:VEN), 50% interest-holder and Operator of the PRL 211 and ATP 2021 Joint Ventures (other interest-holders: Metgasco Ltd, 25%; and Bridgeport (Cooper Basin) Pty Ltd, 25%) advises revised timelines for field work at the Odin and Vali field delayed by the loss of road access due to rainfall in July.

Recent surveys indicate heavy vehicle road access to the Odin and Vali well sites is expected to be restored by, or shortly before, the end of the current month. Vintage is engaging with contractors for mobilisation of heavy equipment to site in the opening days of September.

As previously advised, work to be conducted comprises three projects, each aimed at increasing gas production: completion and connection of the Odin-2 appraisal well, production optimisation at Odin-1; and activation of the sliding sleeve at Vali-2 to enable production from the Toolachee formation.

The work program is expected to be completed by mid-October, with the commencement of production from Odin-2 being the final element.

Odin-1 and Vali-1 have continued to perform steadily, averaging production rates of 1.4 MMscf/d and 1.1 MMscf/d respectively since 1 August 2024.

-p src="http://www.abnnewswire.net/images/buts/linkedin-social.png" border="0">



Neil Gibbins Managing Director +61 8 7477 7680 ... Don Murchland Investor relations +61 439 300 932 ...