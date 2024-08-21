Bharat Bandh Today: Will Schools, Colleges, Banks Remain Closed In Delhi-NCR?

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A day-long statewide protest known as the Bharat Bandh has been scheduled for this Wednesday by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti. The recent decision on SC/ST reservations by the Supreme Court prompted the call for the bandh. Numerous Rajasthani SC/ST organisations have expressed their support for the bandh.

According to reports, law enforcement officials nationwide have been directed to increase their presence in order to uphold the status quo of peace and order and avert any undesirable events. It has also been requested of Superintendents of (SPs) to maintain a steady state of law and order during the demonstration.

In addition to expressing support for the bandh, the Bahujan Samaj Party has invited both large and small workers to participate in the "Bharat Bandh."

Why Bharat Bandh on August 21?

There has been discussion and disagreement among a number of organisations regarding the Supreme Court's decision to let states to establish subcategories within the SC and ST groupings. The highest court's decision emphasised that reservations should be made with priority for people in need. Numerous political and social groups opposed this decision, claiming it violates the fundamentals of reserve. To protest this decision and seek for its reversal, the Bharat Bandh has been convened.

Will markets be closed?

Throughout the daylong protest, all business organisations have been requested by the Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti to keep their marketplaces closed. However, since market committees have not provided an official statement, it is unclear if markets will stay closed or whether the shutdown will impact the entire nation.

Ambulance services and other emergency services will continue to operate despite the anticipated disruption of private business and public transit due to the nationwide protest.

What will remain open?

Despite the demand for a Bharat Bandh, reports indicate that government buildings, banks, schools, institutions and gas stations would continue to operate. Additionally, all emergency services-including medical, drinking water, train, public transportation, and electricity-will continue to be available.