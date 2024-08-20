Global Retinitis Pigmentosa Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Retinitis Pigmentosa Global Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Retinitis Pigmentosa Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global retinitis pigmentosa market has demonstrated robust growth recently, with its size expected to increase from $10.52 billion in 2023 to $11.32 billion in 2024, achieving a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6%. It will grow to $15.23 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. The market's expansion during the historical period is attributed to advancements in genetic research, developments in retinal imaging technologies, heightened awareness campaigns, and the growth of patient advocacy groups and clinical trial networks.

Advancements in Healthcare Drive Market Growth

The rapid growth of the retinitis pigmentosa market can be largely attributed to advancements in healthcare, particularly in stem cell research for retinal regeneration, personalized medicine approaches, and increased investment in orphan drug development. The rise in healthcare expenditure, driven by higher costs of advanced medical technologies and aging populations, has also contributed significantly to market growth. For instance, healthcare expenditure in the US rose by 4.1% in 2022, reaching $4.5 trillion, according to the National Institutes of Health.

Key Players and Market Trends

Major players in the retinitis pigmentosa market include Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, AbbVie Inc., and Astellas Pharma Inc. These companies are focusing on developing innovative treatment options, such as gene therapy, to manage and potentially cure the condition. For example, ViGeneron GmbH launched a Phase Ib clinical trial in April 2024 to evaluate VG901, a gene therapy designed to treat retinitis pigmentosa caused by mutations in the CNGA1 gene.

Trends Shaping the Market

The market is witnessing several significant trends, including a shift towards combination therapies, patient-centric clinical trial designs, and the adoption of value-based pricing models. Additionally, the integration of digital therapeutics is becoming more prevalent. The emphasis on these advancements highlights the ongoing evolution in treatment approaches and the increasing role of technology in managing retinitis pigmentosa.

Market Segmentation

.By Type: Autosomal Recessive, Autosomal Dominant, X-Linked

.By Treatment: Vitamin A, Docosahexaenoic Acid (DHA), Calcium Channel Blockers, Gene Therapy, Retinal Eye Prosthetics, Other Treatments

.By Diagnosis: Electroretinogram, Visual Field Testing, Genetic Testing, Other Diagnosis

.By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy, Other Distribution Channels

.By End-Users: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Homecare, Other End-users

Regional Insights: North America Leading the Market

In 2023, North America was the largest region in the retinitis pigmentosa market. The region is expected to maintain its leading position, while other regions, such as Asia-Pacific, are anticipated to experience substantial growth in the forecast period.

Retinitis Pigmentosa Global Market Report 2024 from TBRC covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Retinitis Pigmentosa Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on retinitis pigmentosa market size, retinitis pigmentosa market drivers and trends, retinitis pigmentosa market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and market growth across geographies. The retinitis pigmentosa market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

