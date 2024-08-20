(MENAFN- Send2Press Newswire) CALGARY, Alberta, Aug. 20, 2024 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) - Author John S. Benjamin has released his latest book,“Who Is This Jesus Christ?” (ISBN: 978-0228837046; July 2024). A timely and thought-provoking publication, pointing therein world events that are rapidly changing /unfolding, and are adversely affecting humans all around the globe. When we look around us, we witness global changes in the atmosphere, signs and wonders in the sky, earthquakes, tsunamis, floods, sickness, human suffering, wars, pestilence, etc. that are on the rapid increase.







Image caption:“Who Is This Jesus Christ?” by author John S. Benjamin.

All these things have been happening ever since this world came into existence, but the frequency and intensity with which these events are taking place, we find no parallel. Despite astronomical advancement in science and technology, man has failed to find solutions to these problems. On the contrary, these problems and human suffering are on the increase with time. Man's heart is failing because of fear. He is searching for answers to these problems. Benjamin's book delves into the root causes of these problems.

People of every religion believe in Jesus Christ. Some call Him a prophet, a guru, or one of the gods, while His followers call Him the Messiah, who came to deliver man from sin. This book also points out as to who this Jesus Christ is and introduces Him to them who diligently seek Him.

In this book,“Who Is This Jesus Christ?” Benjamin brings to surface life and teachings of Jesus, a figure Who has been both revered and controversial throughout history. The book touches briefly as to why Jesus Christ came to earth, and what did He preach/prophecy. Is He coming back to this earth? If so, what will be the purpose of His second coming?

“Who is This Jesus Christ?” Is a compelling read for anyone who is searching for internal peace and exploring solutions to contemporary global issues. This book will resonate with those who seek to understand the deeper causes of the world's challenges and are curious about how the teachings of Jesus can offer guidance to His seekers in these turbulent times. Whether you are a scholar of religious studies, a believer in Jesus, or simply someone searching for answers in this complex world, John S. Benjamin's easy to read book provides valuable and insightful information /answers to humanity.

“Who Is This Jesus Christ?” is now available for purchase through Amazon and other major book retailers.

