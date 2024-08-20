Major Industry Shift: Major Players Transition To Auraya's EVA As Legacy Voice Biometrics Solutions Reach End Of Life

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) SYDNEY, Aug. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

A end-of-life scenario for a once-dominant voice biometrics provider has prompted organizations to reassess their identity verification systems. The urgency to migrate to a sustainable, secure solution has never been greater. As a result, major players in the financial, healthcare, government, and telecommunications sectors are making the decision to transition to

Auraya's EVA , a solution renowned for its cutting-edge technology, reliability, and ease of integration. Auraya's EVA voice biometric solution has become the go-to choice for businesses worldwide, as companies seek alternatives to ensure the continuity of their identity verification processes.

One example is a major European bank, which recently decided to transition to Auraya's EVA voice biometric solution. The switch was driven by the need for a system capable of meeting the demands of secure customer interactions in a highly regulated environment. One factor in selecting EVA was the ability to seamlessly re-enrol all existing users.

EVA's prominence in this changing landscape is no coincidence. Designed to meet the evolving needs of today's enterprises, EVA offers unmatched security, accuracy, and flexibility, making it an ideal replacement for outdated systems. Unlike legacy solutions, EVA is built to ensure that businesses can continue to protect their operations with its innovative design. EVA is perfectly suited for a variety of environments, whether on-premises, hybrid cloud, or fully cloud-based instances.

Auraya's EVA Solutions suite

includes:



EVA for Contact Centres : Tailored for integration within CCaas platforms, ensuring secure, efficient verification.

EVA Web : Optimized for web-based platforms, delivering robust biometric security for online interactions. EVA Forensics : Offering advanced capabilities for investigative and forensic applications, enhancing security and accuracy in critical operations.

The flexibility of EVA is amplified by its native integration with industry-leading platforms such as Genesys, Amazon Connect, Five9, and more. Businesses using these platforms can seamlessly integrate EVA into their existing systems.

Where organizations choose Voice Biometrics as a Service (Vbaas), Auraya provides a fully managed service that allows companies to eliminate the need to maintain extensive infrastructure. This model reduces the complexity of deployment and ensures businesses can scale their voice biometric capability to match their needs.

The shift towards EVA is more than just a migration-it's a move towards a robust and future-proof identity verification solution. Companies making this transition are safeguarding their current operations and positioning to leverage the latest advancements in voice biometrics technology.

Auraya's EVA is setting new industry standards, offering a seamless transition path for businesses looking to move away from legacy systems. The increasing adoption of EVA by top-tier organizations highlights the growing confidence in Auraya's ability to deliver a solution that meets the highest demands of security and user experience.

As companies make the switch, Auraya is poised to become the leader in voice biometric verification, driving a new era of security, innovation, and trust in the industry.

Contact Auraya

to schedule a demo.

Logo -