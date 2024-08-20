Tinygemsbreaks ECGI Holdings Inc. (ECGI) Says Success Of Allon Equestrian Apparel Line At AETA Is 'Pivotal Moment'

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) ECGI Holdings (OTC: ECGI) , a diversified holding company with a unique portfolio in viticulture, hospitality and luxury fashion, is reporting on the success of its Allon equestrian apparel line during the American Equestrian Trade Association (“AETA”) International trade show, which was held in Dallas. According to the company, the launch, which included a range of show coats, show shirts, breeches, safety vest covers and jewelry,“drew significant attention from key retailers.” The company called the trade show a“pivotal moment” for Allon, noting that the line continues to gain momentum in the highly competitive equestrian market.

“The positive feedback we received, especially for our safety vest cover, reinforces our belief in the Allon brand,” said ECGI Holdings CEO Jamie Steigerwald in the press release.“We are excited about the future and the role Allon will play in elevating the equestrian apparel industry.”

To view the full press release, visit



About ECGI Holdings Inc.

ECGI Holdings is a diversified holding company with a distinctive portfolio that spans the global

$350 billion

luxury brands market. The company's focus areas include viticulture, luxury fashion and the equestrian markets, which collectively represent significant growth opportunities. In viticulture, ECGI owns and manages Vintner's Caldera Ranch, a five-acre vineyard in

Lake County, California, specializing in Petite Sirah. This bold and rich wine caters to the

$252 billion

global luxury-wine market's growing demand for unique, high-quality experiences. Additionally, Vintner's Caldera Ranch serves as an exclusive short-term rental, tapping into the

$121 billion

short-term rental market, and offering a unique and immersive wine experience for discerning enthusiasts. In the fashion and equestrian sectors, ECGI has strategically invested in Pacific Saddlery, a premier manufacturer and retailer in the

$6.5 billion

equestrian-apparel market and the

$11 billion

equestrian-equipment market. The integration of luxury fashion with equestrian needs underscores the company's commitment to delivering sophistication and innovation. This unique blend of investments in wine, fashion and equestrian markets highlights ECGI Holdings' dedication to positioning itself as a distinctive player at the intersection of viticulture and luxury lifestyle. For more information about the company, please visit

.



