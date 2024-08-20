Knee Bursitis Market Segments, Drivers, Restraints, And Trends For 2024-2033

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The Business Research Company's Knee Bursitis Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The knee bursitis market has experienced robust growth in recent years, expanding from $2.48 billion in 2023 to $2.66 billion in 2024 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.3%. The growth in the historic period can be attributed to an aging population, increased participation in sports and physical activities, improved diagnostic techniques, improved access to healthcare services, and education programs for healthcare professionals and patients.

Strong Future Growth Anticipated

The knee bursitis market is projected to continue its strong growth, reaching $3.54 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%. The growth in the forecast period can be attributed to increased awareness campaigns about prevention and management, growth in disposable income, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing awareness and diagnosis of knee bursitis.

Growth Driver Of The Knee Bursitis Market

The increasing prevalence of bone-related diseases is expected to propel the growth of the knee bursitis market going forward. Bone-related diseases encompass conditions such as osteoporosis, arthritis, and bone cancer, affecting the structure, strength, and function of the skeletal system. The increasing prevalence of bone-related diseases is attributed to factors such as aging populations, sedentary lifestyles, poor nutrition, and environmental changes. Bone-related diseases such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis can lead to knee bursitis by causing inflammation and excessive pressure on the knee bursa. This inflammation results in pain, swelling, and reduced joint function.

Major Players And Market Trends

Key players in the knee bursitis market include Pfizer Inc., Merck & Co. Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Roche Holding AG, Medtronic plc, Eli Lilly and Company, Amgen Inc, Gilead Sciences Inc.

Segments:

1) By Diagnosis: Imaging Test, Other Diagnosis Tests

2) By Treatment: Medication, Therapy, Surgery, Other Treatments

3) By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers, Academic Institutes, Other End Users

Geographical Insights: North America Leading The Market

North America was the largest region in the knee bursitis market in 2023. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the knee bursitis market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

Knee Bursitis Market Definition

Knee bursitis refers to the inflammation of one or more bursae, the small fluid-filled sacs near the knee joint. These bursae cushion and reduce friction between tissues, such as between bones and tendons or muscles. When inflamed, they cause pain, swelling, and restricted movement in the knee.

Knee Bursitis Global Market Report 2024 from The Business Research Company covers the following information:

.Market size data for the forecast period: Historical and Future

.Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

.Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Knee Bursitis Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on knee bursitis market size , knee bursitis market drivers and trends, knee bursitis market major players, knee bursitis competitors' revenues, knee bursitis market positioning, and knee bursitis market growth across geographies. The knee bursitis market report helps you gain in-depth insights into opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

