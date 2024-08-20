My Green Lab Announces Strategic Partnership With The Royal Society Of Chemistry To Enhance Laboratory Sustainability

(MENAFN- 3BL) August 20, 2024 /3BL/ - My Green Lab, a nonprofit organization focused on promoting sustainability in laboratories, is pleased to announce a new offer for members of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC). This collaboration provides discounted access to the My Green Lab Certification program, designed to help laboratories implement and advance sustainable practices. The certification aims to encourage environmentally responsible operations within the scientific community, benefiting both the environment and the research industry.

Through this partnership, RSC members can obtain My Green Lab Certification at a reduced rate. To ensure the highest standards of certification, Impact Laboratories, a subsidiary of My Green Lab, will provide third-party verification.

James Connelly, CEO of My Green Lab, stated, "Our agreement with the Royal Society of Chemistry will equip members with tools to adopt sustainable practices in their laboratories, supporting a more sustainable future for scientific research."

Christian Lautenschläger, Head of Corporate Development at the Royal Society of Chemistry, noted, "This agreement is part of our ongoing efforts to support sustainable practices in our community. We are pleased to collaborate with My Green Lab and Impact Laboratories."

About My Green Lab

My Green Lab® is a nonprofit environmental organization with a mission to build a global culture of sustainability in science. The organization is the world leader in developing internationally recognized sustainability standards for laboratories and laboratory products-bringing sustainability to the community responsible for the world's life-changing medical and technical innovations. Laboratories are some of the most resource-intensive spaces in any industry, but they don't have to be. By introducing a new perspective and proven best practices within a carefully crafted framework, My Green Lab has inspired tens of thousands of scientists and lab professionals to make positive changes in their labs by reducing the environmental impact of their work.

About Impact Laboratories

Impact Laboratories, a subsidiary of My Green Lab, helps measure, certify and verify labs around the world that are taking concrete steps to become more sustainable. The organization provides third-party verification and enterprise scale software tools that give the entire scientific community yet another reason to accelerate the journey to lab sustainability at a global scale. Working with labs in academia, commercial, and the biotech and pharma sectors, Impact Laboratories' goal is to scale up the world's most trusted green lab certification and tools.

