International Business Awards Name SM Investments Conglomerate Of The Year

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) PASAY CITY, Philippines, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Business Awards (IBAs), one of the world's premier business awards programs, have conferred SM Investments Corporation (SM Investments) with distinguished accolades at the 21st Annual International Business Awards®. SM Investments received a Stevie® for Company of the Year in the Conglomerates category and a Silver Stevie® for Best Annual Report.

The Stevie® highlighted SM Investments' exceptional growth from a small shoe store in Manila to becoming one of the Philippines' largest conglomerates, further underlining the company's unwavering commitment to its customers across its expansive network in retail, property, banking, and investment sectors.

"SM Investments' impressive financial performance, strong commitment to sustainability and substantial contributions to social welfare and the economy underscore its status as a leading conglomerate in the Philippines," said a judge from the Stevie® Awards. Another judge lauded SM for continuing to serve its customers and how it looks forward to serve more communities as it expands across the nation.

Frederic DyBuncio, President and Chief Executive Officer of SM Investments said: "This recognition inspires us more to deliver products and services that matter to our customers while positively impacting the communities we serve. We hope to continue growing together with our stakeholders and to contribute to a more sustainable future."

SM's contributions to the Philippine economy are substantial, supporting over 130,000 jobs and aiding more than 100,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises. The award also underpins the company's commitment to sustainability through the SM Foundation, which has advanced education, healthcare, and community welfare, benefiting over 1 million Filipinos and supporting thousands of scholars.

SM Investments' Integrated Report 2023, with the theme "Committed to Our Customers," was awarded a Silver Stevie® for Best Annual Report. This recognition highlights the report's clear and effective communication, showcasing SM Investments' adherence to global reporting standards and dedication to transparency and customer satisfaction.

