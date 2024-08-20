Russian Serviceman Blows Up Headquarter With Stormtrooper Officers And Defects To Ukraine - DIU

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As a result of a special operation by the I Want to Live project and the "Freedom of Russia" Legion, a Russian serviceman blew up the headquarters of the "Storm Zet" battalion officers and defected to Ukraine.

This was reported by the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

The special operation was called "Ocheret".

This winter, a Russian FPV pilot with the call sign "Silver" reportedly contacted the "Freedom of Russia " Legion. The Russian explained his decision to cooperate with Ukraine by the systematic war crimes and other crimes committed by his command, including extrajudicial executions, beatings and extortion in the invading unit.

As part of its cooperation with the Russian serviceman, Ukraine was able to obtain valuable intelligence on the location, number and intentions of the enemy in a particular area of the frontline.

shares video showing Russian fortifications, military infrastructure being destroyed near Sumy regio

At a convenient moment, "Silver" threw a grenade into the ventilation hole in the basement of the "Storm Zet" unit's headquarters, where his commander and other Russian officers were sleeping. In total, there were about 15 people in the basement.

"In this room, there was a pipe right above the bed where the commander was sleeping. It went out into the street next to the entrance, and we decided to throw a grenade or two into this pipe so that they would explode next to them," Silver said.

After the case was completed, the Russian fled via a pre-arranged route and crossed into Ukrainian-controlled territory. Later, he became a recruit of the "Freedom of Russia" Legion.

Explaining complex things in simple words: HUR operations abroad, Ukrainian fleet development, prisoner exchange between Russia and West

As reported, I Want to Live is a state programme of the Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War. It has been operating since August 2022. The aim of this project is to help Russian servicemen voluntarily surrender. Any Russian military can take part.

As of June this year, more than 300 Russian servicemen have surrendered thanks to the I Want to Live project.