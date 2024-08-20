Local Author Kristina Pauline Quarles Unveils Debut Memoir, The Battle Within

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Triumphing Over Personal Trials and Inspiring Others Through Resilience

UNITED STATES, August 20, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Kristina Pauline Quarles, a remarkable new voice in memoir literature, is thrilled to announce the release of her debut book, The Battle Within . This compelling memoir chronicles her extraordinary journey through immense personal trials, including bullying, the loss of siblings to a rare genetic disease, sexual assault, and a battle with substance abuse. The is set to captivate readers with its raw honesty and profound message of resilience.In The Battle Within, Kristina“Krissi” Quarles invites readers into her life story-a narrative marked by struggle, perseverance, and eventual triumph. From the painful depths of her early life experiences to her fight for survival against inherited genetic threats and the aftermath of sexual assault, Kristina's account is both heart-wrenching and inspiring. Her story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of reclaiming one's voice amidst the darkest times.“I realized just how much of my life I allowed others to steal from me,” Kristina reveals.“I spent countless nights crying myself to sleep and turning to substances to numb the pain. It was time to take back my life and turn my pain into purpose. I hope my story becomes a beacon of hope and healing for others who are struggling.”Kristina's memoir is not just a recount of her battles but a journey towards self-discovery and empowerment. Through her struggles, Kristina discovered invaluable lessons that have shaped her perspective.“I learned that nothing was my fault, every setback was a lesson, and every obstacle was a test,” she reflects. Her message is clear: despite the scars of past battles, one can learn to live and love authentically.Kristina Pauline Quarles is a walking miracle. As a survivor of sexual assault and substance abuse, she stands as the only surviving child in her family, having escaped the clutches of a hereditary disease that claimed her siblings. Against medical odds, Kristina is the proud mother of two sons, defying predictions of infertility. Her journey is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the power of determination.Currently residing in Clarksville, TN, with her loving husband of 23 years and their children, Kristina is also working on her second book and a journal. She is available for public speaking engagements and is actively working with non-profit organizations to support trauma survivors. Kristina looks forward to connecting with readers through upcoming engagements and events. The Battle Within is available now at major retailers and online platforms.About Kristina Pauline QuarlesKristina Pauline Quarles is a first-time author and a survivor of significant personal adversities. Her memoir, The Battle Within, is a courageous exploration of her struggles and victories. With a message of hope and empowerment, Kristina aims to provide a voice for those who feel unheard and to inspire others to embrace their own healing journeys. She is currently available for public speaking engagements and collaborates with non-profit organizations supporting trauma survivors. Kristina resides in Clarksville, TN, with her family and is working on future writing projects.Contact Information:Email: ...Phone: 615-957-1534Website: breakingchainz (launching this month)

