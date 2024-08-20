Ecomobi: Ultimate Solution For Accelerating Brand Revenue Growth

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam – Vietnam is set to lead Southeast Asia in growth, with the local expected to reach USD 14.7 billion in 2024. This growth not only fuels social selling but also creates significant opportunities for businesses in affiliate and influencer marketing. As a result, Ecomobi is steadily establishing itself as one of the leading platforms in the field.

The market in Vietnam is growing robustly, with an annual growth rate of 16-30 percent between 2019 and 2023, according to OpenGov Asia. This boom has driven businesses to seek new approaches, particularly through influencers and creators. The authenticity and personalization of creators have made influencer marketing a key promotional strategy. Additionally, finding and connecting with quality creators presents a significant challenge.

Ecomobi – Pioneering in building an influencer performance marketing platform to help businesses achieve sustainable growth

With over ten years of experience in performance marketing, a network of more than 700,000 KOLs, KOCs, and publishers across five Southeast Asian markets, Ecomobi connects businesses with creators, offering tools for large-scale campaign management, measurement, and reporting.

Ecomobi has been honoured as the“Best Partner of the Year” by Shopee Thailand,“Lazada strategic partner,” and a trusted choice of many renowned brands like L'Oreal, Unilever, and P&G. Additionally, Ecomobi partners with leading e-commerce platforms such as Temu, Alibaba, Aliexpress, and Tiki.“In the future, we will continue to expand across Southeast Asia and Asia, connecting with larger partners throughout the region,” said Đỗ Kim Dung, Ecomobi's business director.

Alongside expanding existing services, Ecomobi is proud to become an MCN (Multi-Channel Network) partner of TikTok and Shopee. This partnership presents an opportunity to support brands from providing tailored marketing strategies to selecting KOLs, measuring campaign effectiveness, and boosting revenue.

Seizing market opportunities

According to a report from NielsenIQ, 2024 has been a standout year for the livestreaming sector. Users are watching an average of 13 hours of live selling per week, with 95 percent having made a purchase via livestream in the past three months. Many livestream sessions have generated up to USD 500,000 in revenue.

Recognizing the market potential, Ecomobi has launched a comprehensive livestreaming solution, from setting up studios and providing modern equipment to assisting in the selection and connection with KOLs and KOCs. Supported by a well-trained team, Ecomobi is now capable of operating an average of 3,800 hours of live-streaming per month.

Recently, Ecomobi successfully organized the opening livestream for La Roche Posay on TikTok Vietnam, achieving a GMV of nearly USD 800.000, recognized as one of the highest GMV livestreams on TikTok in July 2024. On Shopee, Ecomobi consistently ranks among the top 3 MCNs with the highest Shopee Livestream GMV recorded.

Expanding services while maintaining high-quality standards

Despite rapidly expanding services, Ecomobi continues to enhance campaign performance through the development of high-quality traffic, optimizing ROI, and providing long-term strategic planning for businesses. Ecomobi also builds a comprehensive support team to successfully onboard new products while ensuring brand safety for businesses.

